Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market is expected grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market include Adisseo France S.A.S., Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl., Evonik Industries Ag, Novus International, Nutreco N.V., and Royal DSM N.V.

While factors like increasing awareness about health issues and the rise in global meat consumption are driving the market growth. However, the increase in the cost of production is hampering the growth of the market.

Acids & nutrients in animal feed play a significant role in the normal growth and health of animals. Organic as well as synthetic acids have been used in animal feed for several decades as they make certain food preservation and safety by reducing bacterial and mold growth. They also play a significant role in improving nutrient digestibility leading to stable animal health and improved feed efficiency while nutrients are added to make the animal feed more wholesome and improve the nutritive value of the feed.

Based on the type, the amino acids segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its widespread applications and capability to be used as protein and functions of the protein. The Asia Pacific and South America consume the foremost amount of amino acids for animal feed additives due to the low cost and ease of use.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing population that consumes the high amount of meat, milk, and meat products. This region also consumes the major amount of amino acids for animal feed additives owing to the low cost and availability, thus pouring the market.

Types Covered:

• Amino Acids

• Fibers & Carbohydrates

• Minerals

• Organic Acids

• Protein

• Vitamin

Livestocks Covered:

• Aquafeed

• Equine Feed

• Poultry Feed

• Ruminant Feed

• Swine Feed

• Canine Feed

• Ovine Feed

• Bovine Feed

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

