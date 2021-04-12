COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market is expected to reach $101.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market include FANUC, KUKA, Omron Adept, Doosan Robotics, ABB Group, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Durr AG, Cyberdyne, Stryker, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, B+M Surface Systems, Bosch Group, General Electric, Northrop Grumman, Denso Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Seiko Epson Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include dearth of skilled labor and solicitation of proposals by governments, public-private companies to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19, increasing investments for innovations and automation in industries. However, high installation cost of industrial robots, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises is likely to hamper the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-impact-on-industrial-robotics-market/request-sample

An industrial robot is a robot system used in manufacturing industries. These are automated, programmable and capable of movement on three or more axis. In simple terms, it is described as a programmable, mechanical device used in place of a person to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. They are designed specifically for different applications such as welding, painting, assembly, pick and place for printed circuit boards, packaging and labeling, palletizing, product inspection, and testing in manufacturing industries.

By end user, automotive segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. The automotive industry continues to use industrial robots in their assembly line. The industry has seen the most extensive use for robots in manufacturing and assembling components such as engines, chassis, axles, and brakes. The automotive industry is one of the largest users of industrial robots; however, the market is expected to be severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has hindered production and significantly reduced consumer demand. Due to this, vehicle manufacturers are expected to reduce their investments in automation, affecting the market for industrial robots.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-impact-on-industrial-robotics-market

On the basis of geography, APAC is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to decrease in the sales of industrial robots in countries like China due to the falling demand from the automotive sector and the effects of the US-China trade war. The automotive and electrical & electronics industries are the most important drivers for traditional industrial robots in APAC. Although China is expected to witness a decline in growth from 2020 onwards, due to trade restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still likely to remain a significant market in APAC.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-impact-on-industrial-robotics-market

Types Covered:

• Traditional Industrial Robots

• Vacuum Robotics

• Laser Processing Robotics

• Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

• Collaborative Robots

• Other Robots

Functions Covered:

• Material Handling

• Cutting and Processing

• Assembling & Disassembling

• Painting & Dispensing

• Soldering & Welding

• Milling & Grinding

Configurations Covered:

• Mobile Robots

• Mounted Robots

Payloads Covered:

• 0-20 KG

• 20-80 KG

• 80-300 KG

• 300-1000 KG

• 1000-3000 KG

Components Covered:

• End Effector

• Drive

• Sensors

• Power Supply

• Motors

• Robot Controller Unit

• Robotic Arm

End Users Covered:

• Precision Engineering and Optics

• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Metals and Machinery

• Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics

• Food & Beverages

• Construction

• Home Appliances

• Agriculture

Subsystems Covered:

• Software

• Robot Machines

• Peripherals & System Engineering

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com