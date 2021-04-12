Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market include ABB Ltd., Bauer Gear Motor GmbH, Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, SEW-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens AG, Winergy, Premium Transmission Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Rexnord Corporation, Lenze, Nord Drivesystems, David Brown Santasalo, Nabtesco Corporation, and Rossi Group.

Some of the factors such as the increasing shift towards the renewable resources of energy and growing demand for industrial gearbox and gear motors from various end-user industries are driving the growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost, and technical challenges such as overheating, oil leaks, and excessive noise are hampering the market growth.

An industrial gearbox is an enclosed system that transmits mechanical energy to an output device. Gearboxes modify torque, speed, and other factors to convert energy. They are used in a variety of devices and for a broad range of purposes. An industrial gear motor is an element that integrates a gear reducer. Gear motors can deliver high torque at low power and low speed. This is because of the gear head function, which acts as a torque multiplier and allows small motors to generate higher torque. Most industrial gear motors use AC motors.

Based on the gear type, the helical segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is the most generally used gear in transmissions. They also generate large amounts of thrust and utilize bearings to help support the thrust load owing to rapid urbanization. An increasing number of power transmission projects in North America are most important to the growth of this segment in the market.

.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising population and increasing income levels. Industries such as construction, automotive, material handling, and wind power are in the process of expanding and renovating their facilities in this region. These process industries are always in expansion mode and thus they demand plants and machinery which are driven by industrial gearbox and gear motors.

Rated Power Covered:

• Up to 7.5 KW

• 7.5 Kw to 75 KW

• Above 75 KW

Gear Types Covered:

• Bevel

• Helical

• Planetary

• Worm

• Other Gear Types

Product Types Covered:

• Gearbox

• Gear Motor

Torque’s Covered:

• Up to 10,000 Nm

• Above 10,000 Nm

End Users Covered:

• Metals & Mining

• Marine

• Food and Beverage

• Automotive

• Material Handling

• Cement and Aggregates

• Chemicals

• Rubber, & Plastics

• Construction

• Power Generation

• Wind Power

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

