Pet Food Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Some of the key players profiled in the Pet Food Packaging Market include Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corporation, Aptargroup Inc, Ardagh Group S.A., Berlin Packaging, Berry Global Group Inc, Constantia Flexibles, Coveris Holdings S.A., Crown Holdings, Goglio S.P.A, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Transcontinental Inc, Westrock Company, and Winpak Ltd.

Some of the factors like humanization of pet food, growth in pet ownership, and increasing pet food expenditure are driving the market growth. However, stringent pet food quality and safety regulations are hindering the growth of the market.

Pet food packaging is the filled pet animal food to get away the contamination and to preserve the hygiene of animal food. It also includes high obstruction packaging to safeguard the pet food from rust and dampness. Moreover, packaged food is utilized to keep away odor and oiling in pet food. These pet food materials are mostly packaged into pouches, metal cans, multiwall bags, and others.

Based on the flexible packaging form, the pouches segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to increasing command by different pet food products. Additionally, owing to dissimilar kinds of packaging formats accessible in it, such as little pouches, sole serve pack, and tremendous display appeal.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the well-built command from countries such as Mexico and the US. Some of the factors such as increasing affection for pets leading to superior adoption of pets, altering lifestyles, the command for effortlessness & convenience in packaging, and rising pet humanization trend are contributing towards the increasing growth of the market.

Packaging Forms Covered:

• Flexible

• Rigid

Materials Covered:

• Paper & Paperboard

• Metal

• Plastic

• Other Materials

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Food Types Covered:

• Dry

• Pet Treat & Biscuits

• Wet

• Other Food Types

Animals Covered:

• Dog

• Cat

• Bird

• Fish

• Tortoise

• Guinea Pigs

• Rabbit

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

