Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Some of the key players profiled in the Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market include Kimberly-Clark, Stryker, Ecolab, Cleanwell, Gama Healthcare, Whiteley Corporation, Vernacare, Cantel Medical, Diamond Wipes International Inc., 3M Company, Gojo Industries Inc., Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Stepan Company, and Procter & Gamble (P&G).

Some of the factors like increasing problems from healthcare-associated infections and the growing emergence of nameless pathogens are propelling market growth. However, the occurrence of toxic elements connected with disinfectants is hampering the market growth.

Disinfectant wipes and sprays are multi-use products used in cleaning and disinfecting, with its antibacterial power by killing nearly 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. Over the past few years, there has been a constant increase in the alertness for cleaning as well as disinfection of surfaces and floors in different end-user segments and facilities.

Based on the product, the wipes segment is likely to have a huge demand due to these wipes are experiencing high adoption on account of increased predilection for safe and hygienic facilities. The market share of wet wipes is growing as they are gaining prominence among users. The usage of wet wipes presents numerous advantages over sprays and solutions, thus pouring this segment.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing economic development in the region. Besides, several global OEMs are setting up new manufacturing units here. While the developing nations have maintained their steady growth, the developed countries like China and Japan have returned to a growth path.

Compositions Covered:

• Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl

• Alcohol

Products Covered:

• Sprays

• Wipes

End Users Covered:

• Commercial Spaces

• Residential

• Government

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

