Lactase – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Lactase Market is expected to reach $398.68 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Lactase Market include Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Amano Enzyme Inc. , Calza Clemente, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM Chemicals, DuPont de Nemours and Company, Kono Chem, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Natural Factors Inc., Nature’s Way Products, LLC., Novozymes, Senson, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies, Sternenzyme, Zhongnuo BioTech, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Infinita Biotech Private Limited.

Increasing cases of lactose intolerance and increasing demand from lactose-free dairy product manufacturers and evolving lifestyle and dietary habits are the major factors propelling market growth. However, shifting preferences toward dairy-free alternatives are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/lactase-market/request-sample

Lactase is an enzyme proficient in hydrolyzing lactose into glucose and galactose. Lactase is normally used to catalyze the hydrolysis of lactose in the food industry for making lactose reduced/free products e.g. yogurt, milk, cream and ice cream.

Based on the form, the liquid segment is likely to have a huge demand due to less stable than the solid form, although it may have superior activity and improved functionality than the powder form. It is directly used in the liquid form or sprayed and absorbed on a solid carrier. Among all applications, the liquid form of lactase enzyme is widely used in the food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical applications for products, such as syrups. Liquid lactase enzyme accelerates chemical, biological, and metabolic reactions by altering a reaction’s efficiency and results in making the pharmaceutical product more efficient for human use.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/lactase-market

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about lactose intolerance among customers and expansion of companies providing lactose-free products in the region are some of the major factors driving the growth of lactase in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/lactase-market

Products Covered:

• Acid Lactase

• Neutral Lactase

Sources Covered:

• Bacteria

• Fungi

• Yeast

• Plants

• Animal

Forms Covered:

• Liquid (Drops)

• Dry

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverage

• Hospital

• Animal Feed

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Dietary Supplements

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com