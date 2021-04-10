Digital Shipyard – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Digital Shipyard Market is expected to reach $2,736.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Shipyard Market include Inmarsat Plc, Ifs Ab, Siemens, Dassault Systemes, Aveva Group Plc, Accenture, Ibaset, Hexagon, Altair Engineering, Inc, Kuka Ag, Sap, Pemamek Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd, Wartsila, Bae Systems and Kranendonk Smart Robotics.

Rising adoption of the digital twin in the shipbuilding industry, and increasing use of new manufacturing technologies in shipbuilding are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the increased vulnerability to cyber threats is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/digital-shipyard-market/request-sample

Digital shipyard aims to address operational efficiency and effectivity, to make the marine industry safer, faster, and smarter. This has a dramatic impact on the cost and schedule and therefore is easy to define tangible benefit to shipyard operations during design, building, and service.

Based on the process, the manufacturing & planning segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to manufacturing & planning is an important phase and plays a vital role in the implementation of the concept of digital shipyard. The process involves the use of various intelligent technologies such as additive manufacturing, robotic process automation, cloud computing & master data management, and blockchain.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/digital-shipyard-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India, that are modernizing and procuring marine vessels for the upgradation of their shipyards and to establish a strong foothold in the marine sector.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/digital-shipyard-market

Capacities Covered:

• Medium Shipyards

• Small Shipyards

• Large Shipyards

Shipyard Types Covered:

• Military Shipyards

• Commercial Shipyards

• Civil

Technologies Covered:

• Additive Manufacturing

• Blockchain

• Augmented Reality (AR)

• Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics

• Cybersecurity

• Cloud Computing & Master Data Management

• Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

• Digital Twin & Simulation

• Robotic Process Automation

• 3D Printing

• 3D Modelling

• Virtual Design

• 3D Scanning

• High-performance Computing (HPC)

Digitalization Levels Covered:

• Semi Digital Shipyard

• Fully Digital Shipyard

• Partially Digital Shipyard

Processes Covered:

• Design & Engineering

• Maintenance & Support

• Manufacturing & Planning

• Research & Development

• Training & Simulation

End Users Covered:

• Upgrades & Services

• Implementation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com