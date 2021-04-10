Building Information Modeling – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Building Information Modeling Market is expected to reach $13.11 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Building Information Modeling Market include Archidata Inc, Asite Solutions, Autodesk Inc, Aveva Group Plc, Beck Technology Ltd, Bentley Systems, Cadsoft Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pentagon Solution Ltd, RIB Software SE, Synchro Software Ltd, Tekla Corporation and Trimble Ltd.

Strong government supports by making BIM adoption mandatory, rapid urbanization and increase in infrastructure projects are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high initial cost of BIM is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing use of AR/VR technologies and surging adoption of BIM to design green buildings would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/building-information-modeling-market/request-sample

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is being viewed as a revolutionary technology for the construction sector not only because of its vast ranging functional capabilities but also due to the low risk and high control of operations provisioned by it.

Based on application, the buildings segment is likely to have a huge demand because of the increasing number of buildings or construction projects, along with business centers, shopping centers, and retail shops. BIM is widely used in building applications to reduce the cost overrun and time overrun, which may help in reducing the delays in the project.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/building-information-modeling-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the wide adoption of BIM by architects, engineers, and consultants. The US is expected to lead the North American BIM market as it homes various tier 1 companies and is at the forefront in the adoption of advanced digital systems in the infrastructure domain.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/building-information-modeling-market

Offering Types Covered:

• Training Services

• Consultancy Service

• Software

• Solution

Project Life Cycles Covered:

• Construction

• Operations

• Preconstruction

Deployment Models Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Products Covered:

• 3D BIM Management of Design Models

• 4D BIM Management of Schedule

• 5D BIM Management of Costs

Applications Covered:

• Buildings/ Houses and Apartments

• Civil Infrastructure

• Commercial

• Educational Institutes

• Energy Generation Facilities

• Factories and Warehouses

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Oil & Gas

• Sports and Entertainment

• Utilities

• Water and Waste Water

End Users Covered:

• Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Professionals

• Builders & Contractors

• Consultants and Facility Managers

• Developers

• Government

• Owner

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com