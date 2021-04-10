Unidirectional Tapes – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Unidirectional Tapes Market is expected to reach $370.43 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Unidirectional Tapes Market include BASF SE , Celanese Corporation , Cristex, Eurocarbon , Evonik Industries, Hexcel Corporation, PRF Composite Materials, Royal Tencate , SABIC, SGL Group, Sigmatex, Solvay, TCR Composites, Teijin Limited , and Victrex.

Some of the factors such as initiatives by the governments of china and india and increasing demand for manufacturing lightweight vehicles are propelling the market growth. However, high processing and manufacturing costs of carbon fiber and issues related to recyclability are hampering the market growth.

UD tapes are composed of endless fibers that are orientated in one direction impregnated with a polymer resin matrix. The number of layers depends upon the rigidity and strength required for the component. UD tapes offer a significant reduction in weight and also help various industries (aerospace and automotive) to reduce carbon emissions.

Based on the end user, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the UD tapes are used in aircraft seat frames as they help decrease the weight of aircraft seats by 30% in comparison to traditional aluminum frame seats. They are also used in lightweight sandwich panels for ultra light aircraft. This increased aircraft demand includes the demand from the developing markets, such as APAC, South America, and Africa.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the largest manufacturing hub of the aerospace industry, backed up by Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The USA is estimated to remain the biggest demand generator of UD tape, not only in North America but also in the world. The country is the largest market for UD tapes in the aerospace & defense industry.

Resins Covered:

• Thermoset UD Tapes

• Thermoplastic UD Tapes

Fibers Covered:

• Carbon Fiber

• Glass Fiber

• Aramid Fiber

Types Covered:

• Coated Unidirectional Tapes

• Conventional Unidirectional Tapes

• Preplied Unidirectional Tapes

• Supported Unidirectional Tapes

• Two-step Unidirectional Tapes

Dimensions Covered:

• Below 50MM

• 50-150MM

• 150-300MM

• 300-800MM

• Above 800MM

End Users Covered:

• Sports & Leisure

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Goods

• Oil & Gas

• Aeronautic

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

