Automotive Electric Actuator – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market is expected to reach $13.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Electric Actuator Market include Aptiv, Borg Warner Inc., Continental AG, CTS Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Hella GmbH & Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric, KGaA, MAHLE GmbH, Mitusbishi Corporation, Nidec Motors & Actuators, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robertshaw Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Valeo.

The growing demand for in-vehicle comfort systems attributed to an increase in the command for a luxurious and comfortable ride is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the threat of failure of electric components in an electric actuator is hampering the market growth.

Automotive electric actuators help in regulating engine inactive speed, engine torque, etc., which help raise the engine effectiveness and vehicle performance. This actuator is used to normally operate a multi-turn valve. Moreover, a mechanical brake is installed above the motor, which enables the actuator, to keep a check on the opening of the valve, and avoid the valve from getting opened completely when not required. In the absence of this brake, the valve will be opened and closed back to its original position continuously.

Based on the application, the interior segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it consists of products, together with a power window, HVAC, power seat, steering column, and several others. Growing dissemination of power seat in passenger vehicles and HVAC systems in light commercial vehicles is expected to drive the command for interior applications of electric actuators.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to more number of vehicles produced in the region, as compared to that in other regions. Furthermore, the dissemination of electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, which impels the market for automotive electric actuators in the region.

Valve Types Covered:

• 2 Port Valve

• 3 Port Valve

• 4 Port Valve

• 5 Port Valve

Product Types Covered:

• Fuel Injection Actuator

• Active Grille Actuator

• Brake Actuator

• Cooling Valve Actuator

• EGR Actuator

• Headlamp Actuator

• Hood Lift Actuator

• HVAC Actuator

• Power Seat Actuator

• Power Window Actuator

• Steering Column Actuator

• Sunroof Actuator

• Tailgate Actuator

• Throttle Actuator

• Turbo Actuator

• VVT Actuator

• Wiper Actuator

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

