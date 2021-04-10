Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is expected to reach $131.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market include Advantest Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation., Plasma-Therm., Tokyo Electron Limited, LAM Research Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc, Vistec Electron Beam GmbH, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., ASML Holdings N.V., Applied Materials Inc., KLA-Tencor Corporation., Teradyne Inc., Adams Lithographing, Canon Inc., Energetiq Technology, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Gigaphoton Inc., NuFlare Technology Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing investments in R&D facilities, growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, trend of miniaturization and technology migration, and high demand for chips to provide computation power and connectivity for AI applications. However, high purchase and maintenance costs are likely to restraining the market growth.

Semiconductor manufacturing is a difficult process that provides quality assertion of various semiconductor products. This equipment is used in order to safeguard assembling of semiconductor parts, testing of the entire device and wafer fab. It is an important component for carrying out fabrication processes. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment includes systems such as oxidation systems, epitaxial reactors, diffusion systems, ion implantation equipment, physical vapor deposition systems, chemical vapor deposition systems, photolithography equipment, and etching equipment. Such equipment is used in order to deposit and remove different materials on and from the wafer in specific patterns until the circuit is completely built on the wafer.

By front-end equipment, the lithography segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for semiconductor devices across the globe has led to the use of photolithography equipment for manufacturing semiconductor devices. The major reason for the largest size of the lithography equipment market is the high system cost, even though the shipment volume is comparatively small. The application of different semiconductor devices such as ICs and transistors in industries such as automotive, telecommunication, and consumer electronics has led to their increased demand.

Based on the Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to favorable economic conditions and cheap labor costs in APAC. The development of semiconductor devices in Asian economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan drives the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the region. APAC is the hub for the consumer electronics market, which is served by several fabrication plants present in the APAC region. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan own the maximum number of fabrication plants worldwide.

Back-end Equipments Covered:

• Assembly & Packaging Equipment

• Back-End Processes

• Wafer Manufacturing Equipment

• Test Equipment

Front-end Equipments Covered:

• Deposition

• Cleaning Process

• Lithography

• Wafer Surface Conditioning Equipment

• Silicon Wafer Equipment

• Wafer Processing Equipment

• Polishing & Grinding

Products Covered:

• Discrete

• Analog

• Memory

• Logic

• Micro Processing Unit (MPU)

• Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Fab Facility Equipments Covered:

• Chemical Control

• Gas Control

• Factory Automation

Supply Chain Participants Covered:

• Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Companies

• Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) Firms

Dimensions Covered:

• 3D

• 2.5D

• 2D

End Users Covered:

• Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

• Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

• Test Home

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

