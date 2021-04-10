Non-woven – Industrial Membrane – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Market is expected to reach $2,129.89 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Market include Freudenberg Group, 3M Company, Bondex, Inc., Great Lakes Filters, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Exxonmobil, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Hydroweb GmbH, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Lydall, Inc., Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Hollingsworth & Vose, Dupont, and Johns Manville.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing use in filtration applications, growing adoption of non-woven fabric products, increasing importance of water and wastewater treatment, and rapid industrialization. However, availability of raw materials and high energy costs are hindering the market growth.

Nonwoven membranes are broadly defined as web structures or sheets bonded together by entangling fibers or filaments mechanically, chemically, or thermally. Nonwoven industrial membranes are used widely in the biopharmaceutical industry, as their intermediates and products are prone to degradation due to chemical treatment and heat. Harvesting of cells and recuperation of biomass is a key step in the process of fermentation during the manufacture of products such as antibiotics. Filtration improves production and reduces operator’s workload and maintenance costs. Membranes are also a standard part of production lines for enzymes.

By application, the water & wastewater treatment segment is accounted for the most significant demand for nonwoven – industrial membranes during the forecast period. The implementation of legislation to achieve improved treatment standards and water resource scarcity has created demand for membranes for saline or wastewater treatment. The growing demand for clean water, environmental concerns, and stringent government regulations for water quality led to an increased consumption of membranes in municipal and industrial water & wastewater treatment plants.

On the basis of geography, the discrete diodes market in Asia Pacific is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base which is resulting in the growth of end-use sectors like water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Countries such as India and China are expected to post high growth in the nonwoven – industrial membranes market due to the increasing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion.

Module Types Covered:

• Tubular Membranes

• Plate & Frame (PF)

• Spiral Wound Membranes

• Hollow Fiber Membranes

Applications Covered:

• Chemical & Biochemical

• Industrial Gas Processing

• Food & Beverage Processing

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Pharmaceutical & Medical

• Automotive

• Other Applications

Filtration Media Covered:

• Aramid

• Rayon

• Polyester

• Polypropylene

• Viscose

• Nylon

• Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

