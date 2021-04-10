Smart Irrigation Controllers – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market is expected to reach $2,704.75 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market include Baseline Inc., Calsense, Galcon, Hunter Industries, Hydropoint Data Systems, Netafim, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Weathermatic, and Skydrop.

Some of the factors such as government initiatives for promoting water conservation, government providing rebates for installing smart irrigation controllers, and focus on increasing farm productivity by using smart irrigation solutions are the market growth. However, high costs associated with smart irrigation controllers when compared to traditional irrigation systems is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-irrigation-controllers-market/request-sample

Agriculture is a foremost sector that influences the economic development of a country. Low agricultural production and useless irrigation systems have to be remedied to improve the productivity of crops, and thus strengthen the financial development of a country. This spurs the application of mechanized irrigation systems globally. Smart irrigation is an progressive way of water management in the irrigation process.

Based on the type, the soil moisture-based controllers segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it shuts off an irrigation system when the ground is already wet, preventing over watering. The controller turns the system back on when the soil becomes drier. Thus, the soil moisture-based controllers segment can be further divided into suspended cycle irrigation systems and water-on-demand irrigation.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-irrigation-controllers-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers of smart irrigation controllers are targeting this region for business development as the region showcases high attractiveness and increase potential. This has triggered the use of smart irrigation controllers in the region making it the most lucrative in the globe.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-irrigation-controllers-market

Types Covered:

• Plug-in Controllers

• Smart Homes Based Controllers

• Standalone Controllers

• Weather-Based Controllers

• Soil Moisture-based Controllers

• Sensor-based Controllers

Applications Covered:

• Greenhouses

• Orchard

• Turfs & Landscapes

• Sports Grounds

End Users Covered:

• Agricultural Fields/Farms

• Non-Agriculture

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com