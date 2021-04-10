Waterproof Breathable Textiles – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market is expected to reach $3.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market include Clariant International AG, General Electric Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Marmot Mountain, LLC, Mountain Hardwear, Inc., Patagonia Inc., Polartec, LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, Sympatex Technologies GmbH, The Columbia Sportswear Company, HeiQ Materials AG, Jack Wolfskin – Ausrustung fur Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA, Nextec Applications Inc., Nike, and Toray Industries Inc.

Increasing preference toward high-performance and comfortable fabrics and growing fitness awareness are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing involvement in outdoor activities is hampering the market growth.

The waterproof breathable textiles are manufactured by merging and piling up cotton yarns together. When showing to water, pores of this densely woven fabric are swollen, thus dropping the size of pores in the fabric.

Based on the fabric, the membrane segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its excellent mechanical properties and water resistance. Membranes are extremely thin films made from polymers, and engineered in such a way that they are highly resistant to water penetration, yet allow the passage of water vapour. A membrane is only about 10mm thick and is laminated to a conventional fabric to provide the essential mechanical strength.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a huge population with rising per capita income. Additionally, the region is witnessing rapid growth in the popularity of outdoor and indoor sports are generating a huge demand for sports apparel thereby pouring the demand for waterproof breathable textiles.

Fabrics Covered:

• Membrane

• Densely Woven

Raw Materials Covered:

• Expanded polytetrafluoroethylene ePTFE

• Fluoropolymers

• Polyurethane

• Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

• Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

• Polyester Microfilament Yarns

• Polypropylene

• Silk

• Nylon

• Wool

• Viscose Rayon

• Cotton

• High-Density Fabrics (HDF)

Types Covered:

• Microporous Membranes and Coatings

• Closely Woven Fabrics

• Combination of Microporous and Hydrophilic Membranes and Coatings

• Hydrophilic Membranes and Coatings

• Smart Breathable Fabrics

• Retroreflective Microbeads

• Fabrics Based on Biomimetics

Applications Covered:

• General Clothing

• Active Sportswear

• Protective Clothing

• Accessories

• Mobitech

• Hometech

• Healthcare

• Outdoor Gears

End Users Covered:

• Footwear

• Gloves

• Garments

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

