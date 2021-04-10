Bellator 256 start time: Ryan Bader vs Lyoto Machida 2: Live stream, how to watch, fight card, prelims The Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix kicks off on Friday night in Uncasville, Connecticut The Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix gets underway Friday night when Ryan Bader meets Lyoto Machida in the main event of Bellator 256 The fight is a rematch of a 2012 UFC clash in which Machida knocked out Bader
Bader is coming off his first loss in the Bellator cage, losing the light heavyweight championship when he was knocked out by Vadim Nemkov in August Bader still holds the heavyweight championship, but will not be defending that title until after his run in the Grand Prix tournament
Machida started his Bellator career with back-to-back wins, but has since lost two in a row Both of his losses, and three of his four Bellator fights, ended in a split decision Machida will be looking to make a more definitive statement against Bader as he tries to advance to the semifinals of the tournament
The co-main event sees the return of Liz Carmouche when she faces Vanessa Porto in a pivotal battle at 125 pounds Below is how you can catch all the action from Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday night
Bellator 256 viewing information
Date: April 9 | Start time: 9 pm ET (main card) | 6 pm ET (prelims)
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, Connecticut
TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime and the Showtime app
You can watch the preliminary card on Bellator’s YouTube channel below on this page
Bellator 256 card, odds
Ryan Bader -300 vs Lyoto Machida +240
Liz Carmouche -180 vs Vanessa Porto +155, women’s flyweights
Jeremy Kennedy -110 vs Adam Borics -110, featherweights
Cat Zingano -800 vs Olivia Parker +550, women’s featherweights
Goiti Yamauchi vs Dan Moret, lightweights
Dalton Rosta vs Tony Johnson, middleweights
Talita Nogueira vs Jessica Borga, featherweights
Cass Bell vs Jornel Lugo, bantamweights
Cody Law vs Nathan Ghareeb, featherweights
Jaylon Bates vs Jeffrey Glossner, bantamweights
Nainoa Dung vs Izzy William, lightweights
Diana Avsaragova vs Tara Graff, women’s flyweights
John Douma vs Will Smith, bantamweights
The Bellator cage returns to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for Bellator 256 on Friday night In the main event, current heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will rematch Lyoto Machida in the first round of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix
Machida won the first meeting between the two, scoring a knockout win in a fight that came back in August 2012 under the UFC banner Bader would go 8-2 in his next 10 fights in the UFC before making the jump to Bellator, where his career fully blossomed Bader defeated Phil Davis in his first Bellator fight, winning the light heavyweight championship He followed up that victory with a title defense and then a three-fight run to win in the Heavyweight World Grand Prix
After his 5-0 start to his Bellator career, Bader fought Cheick Kongo in a heavyweight title defense that ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke by Bader He returned to light heavyweight this past August to defend his 205-pound championship, but was dominated by Vadim Nemkov before being knocked out in the second round
Machida, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, won his final two UFC bouts before making his own jump to Bellator, winning his first two fights in the promotion Machida has now hit a downswing, dropping a split decision to Gegard Mousasi at middleweight and a split decision to Phil Davis at light heavyweight
Both men will be looking to get back in the win column and advance to the semifinals of the tournament with aspirations of once again holding championship gold
In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche and Vanessa Porto battle out for what could be No 1 contender status in the women’s flyweight division Carmouche, a former UFC title challenger, picked up a third-round submission in her promotional debut in September A win over a very tough Porto moves her one step closer to a shot at champion Juliana Velasquez
Plus, this card also sees the return of “Alpha” Cat Zingano when she takes on Olivia Parker in a featured bout at 145 pounds Zingano grinded out a decision over Gabby Holloway in her Bellator debut last September and given her ranking in the women’s featherweight division, she could be a win away from fighting for the title Champion Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith are scheduled to battle next month, so the timing lines up for Zingano to face the winner
Ryan Bader vs Lyoto Machida: Machida has a big issue with not making clear statements for definitive wins Since 2018, four of Machida’s six fights have ended in a split decision, with the Brazilian going 2-2 in those bouts Bader was completely outgunned against Nemkov, but Nemkov looked like a potentially special fighter on that night Between his wrestling and his power striking, it’s unlikely Bader allows Machida to try to pick and poke while point fighting his way to a narrow decision
Machida isn’t Nemkov in his ability to deal with a fighter who brings what Bader does to the cage That’s especially true in 2021 where Machida, while still slick, has lost a step As long as Bader doesn’t allow Machida to dictate the pace of the fight, this should be his to win Pick: Ryan Bader via TKO2. News Source