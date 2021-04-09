Peracetic Acid- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Peracetic Acid Market is expected to reach $1687.79 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Peracetic Acid include Acuro Organics Ltd, Airedale Chemical Company Ltd, BioSafe Systems, LLC, Diversey Inc, Ecolab Inc, Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc, Evonik Industries, Hydrite Chemical Co, Kemira Oyj, Loeffler Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Inc, Peroxychem Llc, Seitz Gmbh, Solvay SA, Thai Peroxide Ltd company.

Increasing water treatment procedures, the advantage of peracetic acid over other substitute biocides and rising focus on food sterilization and disinfection are some key factors boosting the market growth. However, high cost and low awareness of benefits are restricting market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/peracetic-acid-market/request-sample

Peracetic acid is additionally referred to as peroxyacetic acid or PAA. It’s a form of chemical compound utilized in varied applications, like disinfectant during water treatment, chemical disinfectant in healthcare and sanitiser in the food industry. Peracetic acid earlier been used during the manufacture of chemical intermediates for pharmaceuticals. In food and healthcare industries, peracetic acid is sold in concentrates of one of the five per cent and is diluted before use. Due to its decomposition products, including acetic acid, oxygen, and water, peracetic acid is contemplating as environmentally friendly.

By application, the sterilant segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the other application segments. It is an emerging application of peracetic acid. The major factor responsible for the growth of sterilant is their increased demand in the food industry, life sciences, pharmaceutical, and other industrial products. The increasing population is also projected to raise the demand from end-user industries, such as healthcare and life sciences.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/peracetic-acid-market

By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate. Generalization of PAA usage in the region and a strong presence of application industries are the reasons behind this scenario. In Europe, peracetic acid is mostly used for clarification, disinfection, and purification of brackish water and wastewater. Industries, such as chemical processing, food & beverage, and pulp & paper have high demand for peracetic acid in the region. Physical water treatment and latest processes, such as UV disinfection and membrane filtration are also gaining importance in the European market as replacements for chemicals.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/peracetic-acid-market

Types Covered:

• 5%-15% PAA

• Above 15% PAA

• Less than 5% PAA

Grades Covered:

• Distilled Grade

• Solution Grade

Applications Covered:

• Disinfectant

• Sterilant

• Sanitizer

• Other Application

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverage and Diary

• Pulp & Paper (Bleach)

• Waste Water Treatment

• Commercial

• Institution

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com