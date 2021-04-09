Electronics Adhesives – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electronics Adhesives Market is expected to reach $6.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Electronic Adhesives Market include Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, Dexerials Corp., 3M Co., Arkema SA, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and Kyocera Chemical Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand for miniaturization/automation of electronic devices, growing applications in the automotive industry, increased demand for waterproof smartphones and wearable devices, and introduction of 5G infrastructures. However, volatility in raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth.

Electronic adhesives are a part of the electronic components used in the manufacture and assembly of electronic circuits and products. They are mainly used in wire tacking, binding the surface-mount components, and encapsulating components. Raw materials used in the production of electronic adhesives include silicones, epoxies, polysulfides, polyurethanes, and cyanoacrylates.

By form, liquid segment is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period, owing to their strong adhesion strength, ability to protect surface from moisture, and corrosion agents, and availability in various fillers, such as epoxies, silicones, and acrylics. Liquid epoxy adhesives have quick bonding properties and a rapid room temperature setting for electronics applications. They are non-flammable adhesives and repair printed circuits, fasten down and seals electronic components, replaces soft soldering and welding of jewelry, sets jewel stones, and repairs and bonds glass and porcelain.

On the basis of geography, APAC is the leading market for electronic adhesives, due to the booming economies of China, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Epoxy resin is a preferred choice in the communications industry in APAC. It is in high demand, as it is used when extreme operating conditions require optimum protection. Epoxy also offers different physical and chemical properties from other alternatives. APAC is a rapidly developing region with growth opportunities for companies willing to invest in high-growth markets.

Resin Types Covered:

• Acrylic

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Silicone

• Polyurethane Reactive Adhesives (PUR)

• Cyanate Esters

• Other Resin Types

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Distribution Channel

• Offline Distribution Channel

Forms Covered:

• Solid

• Paste

• Liquid

Filler Materials Covered:

• Silver Fillers

• Copper Fillers

• Carbon Fillers

Product Types Covered:

• Thermally Conductive Adhesives

• Electrically Conductive Adhesives

• Non-Conductive

• Ultra-Violet Curing

• Other Product Types

Types Covered:

• Isotropic Conductive Adhesives

• Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives

Applications Covered:

• Potting and Encapsulation

• Printed Circuit Board (PCBs)

• Conformal Coatings

• Semiconductor

• Sealing

• Thermal Management

• Surface Mounting

• Constructional

• Wire Tacking

• Soldering

• Audio Component Assembling

• Wire Cabling

• Wire Coatings

• Transceivers

• Laser Assembly

• Fiber Attach

• Dam & Fill

• Glob Top

• LED Encap

End Users Covered:

• Consumer Electronics

• IT Hardware

• Analytical & Measurement Instruments

• Televisions

• Home Appliances

• Industrial

• Computers & Servers

• Communications

• Automotive Electronics

• Medical

• Commercial Aviation, Defense, Other Transportation

• Mobiles and Telecommunication Devices

• Aerospace Electronics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

