Inoculants – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Inoculants Market is expected to reach $1,431.41 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Inoculants Market include BASF SE, Advanced Biological Marketing Inc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bayer AG, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, BrettYoung, Cargill Incorporated, Corteva, Novozymes A/S, Precision Laboratories LLC, Provita Supplements GmbH, Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty, Verdesian Life Sciences and XiteBio Technologies Inc.

Increase in feed grain and compound feed prices, shift in the trend toward the adoption of organic and environment-friendly farming practices and environmental concerns related to the usage of fertilizers and pesticides are propelling the market growth. However, shelf life of agricultural inoculants and limited awareness regarding both agricultural and silage inoculants are hampering the market growth.

Inoculants are a blend of microorganisms that improve the fertility and health of the soil. It is also known as microbial inoculants that help in improving host plant nutritional status and reduce the need for fertilizer inputs. Inoculants contain beneficial microbes, including bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and algae that promote plant growth and help to suppress pests or diseases.

Based on the microbes, the fungal segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rise in organic farming practices at a global level. Fungal inoculants help plants to absorb phosphorus and other nutrients for use.

By geography, South America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. South America is one of the largest regions that has adequate organic agricultural land area, due to which the demand for agricultural inoculants remains high in this region.

Crop Types Covered:

• Cereals & Grains

• Forage

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Other Crop Types

Types Covered:

• Agricultural Inoculants

• Silage Inoculants

Microbes Covered:

• Bacterial

• Fungal

• Other Microbes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

