Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market is expected to reach $87,600.46 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market include Nemak, TEKSID SpA, Martinrea Honsel, Georg Fischer Limited, Dynacast (Form Technologies Inc.), Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN), Shiloh Industries Inc., Rheinmetall AG (Rheinmetall Automotive, formerly KSPG AG), Ryobi Die Casting Inc., Pace Industries, Rockman Industries, Sandhar Technologies, Sipra Quality Die Casting, Koch Enterprises, and Interplex Holdings Ltd.

The growing demand for sales of cars and commercial vehicles and enactment of stringent emission and fuel economy norms are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the volatility of aluminum prices is hampering the market growth.

Aluminum die casting alloys are lightweight and have high dimensional stability for complex part geometries and thin walls. Aluminum withstands good corrosion resistance and mechanical properties as well as high thermal and electrical conductivity, making it a good alloy for die casting. Low-density aluminum metals are essential to the die casting industry. The aluminum die casting process retains a durable strength at very high temperatures, requiring the use of cold chamber machines.

Based on the production process, the vacuum die casting segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as vacuum die casting produces better weldable automotive products than most other die casting processes, and products produced through this process are large.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for vehicles and rising disposable income of middle-class consumers. Over the past five years, owing to the low production costs in the country, the demand for vehicle production has gone up drastically.

Production Processes Covered:

• Semisolid Die Casting

• Vacuum Die Casting

• Pressure Die Casting

• Squeeze Die Casting

Application Types Covered:

• Engine Parts

• Transmission Parts (Wheel)

• Body Parts (Chassis)

End Users Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

