Soil Treatment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Soil Treatment Market is expected to reach $80.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Soil Treatment Market include Monsanto Company, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Solvay S.A., DuPont, Bayer CropScience AG, Isagro SpA, Novozymes AS, Arkema S.A., Saint Gobain, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., UPL Limited, Agrofill S.R.L., Chemtura Corporation, and Amvec Chemical Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising concern over food security, rising preference for organic agriculture, and organic food among individuals, government initiatives for food quality improvement, and increasing demand for soil treatment in urban, as well as rural areas. However, emergence of bio-tech seeds and technical knowledge barriers are likely to hinder growth of the market.

Soil treatment is a process used on contaminated soil in order to make it usable for agriculture or other purposes. It is employed for improving the biological and physical content of the soil which is degrading due to growing rate of industrialization. Different types of soil treatment are used according to the type of contamination such as microbes, if it is contaminated by sewage, industrial waste, and agricultural chemicals. Technologies that are used for soil treatment are classified as biological, physiochemical, and thermal treatment. Overall the soil treatment acts as a resourceful solution for many field related problems as it improves the soil structure, nutritional profile and biodiversity.

By type, the soil protection segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Soil protection products are likely to face stiff competition from organic amendments such as crop residue and sewage sludge as these segments have been rapidly growing, owing to environmental concerns regarding over usage of agrochemicals causing soil degradation. Weed control, which is a sub segment of the soil protection market, is likely to dominate the market.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in agricultural sector, especially in emerging economies in this region. In addition, government initiatives to improve condition of soil are another factor anticipated to propel growth of the soil treatment market in Asia Pacific region. Soil treatment techniques are gaining popularity in countries particularly in South Korea, and Australia on account of low arable land. Increasing demand for improved fertility and aeration in these regions is expected to fuel market growth over the next few years.

Types Covered:

• Potential Hydrogen (pH) Adjusters

• Organic Amendments

• Soil Protection

Technologies Covered:

• Thermal Treatment

• Biological Treatment

• Physiochemical Treatment

Applications Covered:

• Chemical Research

• Scientific Research

• Agriculture

• Sewage Disposal

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

