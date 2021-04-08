Ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market is expected to reach $8.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market include Greenway Health, LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech), McKesson Corporation, Netsmart Technologies, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, CureMD, Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, athenahealth, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC., Amazing Charts, LLC, Emds, Inc., Modernizing Medicine Inc., and Eclinicalworks.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include advancements in the cloud based technologies in the healthcare industry, government support for the adoption of EHR solutions, an increase in the COVID-19 patient volume, increasing the need for fluid movement of healthcare information and technological advancements, and the need to curtail healthcare costs. However, heavy infrastructure investments and high cost of deployment is hindering the market growth.

Ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) is the system that helps physicians to maintain electronic-based data of patients to track their medical records and long-term care. This is a digital version of the patient’s paper chart which is known as an electronic health record (EHR). Using these systems, detailed and specific information about each patient is collected and complete documentation of their health is recorded. The information includes medical history, allergies and medication, the status of immunization, personal statistics, laboratory test results, demographics, and others. This software is mainly used by healthcare professionals in their clinics and hospitals to maintain the medical records of their patients. EHRs allow the physicians to take better decisions and improved coordinated care of the patients.

By delivery mode, the cloud-based solution segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the advantages associated with cloud-based solutions, which include flexibility, cost reductions in healthcare delivery, and advantages of user-friendly software models. Patient information is stored and managed using these cloud-based electronic health records, making them more secure. It also allows physicians and medical practitioners to control access to sensitive information.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, the digital healthcare scenario in India, Japan’s favorable outlook for HCIT, the one Singaporean, one health record initiative in Singapore, and the implementation of e-Health in Australia. There is an increasing demand for digital solutions from the Asia Pacific region to maintain large patient volume’s appointments, prescription data, and treatment plans. In addition, the region has a better hospital network and training programs that increase the presence of general practitioners and ambulatory care services.

Practice Sizes Covered:

• Solo Practices

• Small-to-Medium-Sized Practices

• Large Practices

Delivery Modes Covered:

• On-Premise Solution

• Cloud-Based Solution

• Web-Based Solution

• Client Server-Based Solution

Functions Covered:

• Planning

• Analysis

• Reporting

• Remote Medicine Engagement

• Billing

• Medical Assistance

Applications Covered:

• Referral Management

• Population Health Management

• Practice Management

• Patient Management

• Decision Support

• Health Analytics

• E-Prescribing

• Clinical Research

End Users Covered:

• Independent Ambulatory Centers

• Hospital Owned Ambulatory Centers

• Private Care Centers

• Specialty Clinics / Independent Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

