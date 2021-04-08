Biostimulants – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Biostimulants Market is expected to reach $7.54 billion by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019 to 2027.
Some of the key players profiled in the Biostimulants Market include Valagro SpA, Syngenta, Novozymes, Koppert B.V., Italpollina SpA, Isagro, Biostadt India Ltd., Biolchim SpA., Bayer, BASF SE, Agrinos AS and Adama LTD.
Strong market demand for high-value crops across the globe, increasing need to support crop growth due to abiotic stress, arising from changing climatic conditions and easier availability of seaweeds as raw materials are the major factors driving the market growth. However, commercialization of low-quality biostimulant products is restraining the market growth.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/biostimulants-market/request-sample
Biostimulant is neither a plant nutrient nor a pesticide, however, it has a positive impact on plant health. It is an organic material which, when applied in small amounts, enhances plant growth and development such that the response cannot be attributed to the application of traditional plant nutrients. Biostimulants are a mixture of seaweed extracts, microorganisms, trace elements, enzymes, and plant hormones. They may increase antioxidants, increase water-holding capacity, nutrient availability, enhance metabolism, and increase chlorophyll production of the plants.
Based on active ingredient, the amino acids segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to price differences in active ingredients.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/biostimulants-market
By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to the agriculture industry in Asia, particularly in the Southeast Asian countries, has witnessed effective transformation due to various technological advancements.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/biostimulants-market
Crop Types Covered:
• Cereals & Grains
• Commercial Crops
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Row Crops
• Turf & Ornamentals
• Other Crop Types
Active Ingredients Covered:
• Acid Based
• Extract Based
• Biorationals
• Chitin & Chitosan
• Microbial Amendments
• Organic Acids
• Other Active Ingredients
Sources Covered:
• Microbial
• Non-Microbial
Chemical Origins Covered:
• Biosynthetic
• Natural
Forms Covered:
• Dry
• Liquid
Applications Covered:
• Foliar Treatment
• Soil Treatment
• Seed Treatment
End Users Covered:
• Farmers
• Research Organizations
Distribution Channels Covered:
• Direct
• Indirect
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: Send Email
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com