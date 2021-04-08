Biostimulants – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Biostimulants Market is expected to reach $7.54 billion by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Biostimulants Market include Valagro SpA, Syngenta, Novozymes, Koppert B.V., Italpollina SpA, Isagro, Biostadt India Ltd., Biolchim SpA., Bayer, BASF SE, Agrinos AS and Adama LTD.

Strong market demand for high-value crops across the globe, increasing need to support crop growth due to abiotic stress, arising from changing climatic conditions and easier availability of seaweeds as raw materials are the major factors driving the market growth. However, commercialization of low-quality biostimulant products is restraining the market growth.

Biostimulant is neither a plant nutrient nor a pesticide, however, it has a positive impact on plant health. It is an organic material which, when applied in small amounts, enhances plant growth and development such that the response cannot be attributed to the application of traditional plant nutrients. Biostimulants are a mixture of seaweed extracts, microorganisms, trace elements, enzymes, and plant hormones. They may increase antioxidants, increase water-holding capacity, nutrient availability, enhance metabolism, and increase chlorophyll production of the plants.

Based on active ingredient, the amino acids segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to price differences in active ingredients.

By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to the agriculture industry in Asia, particularly in the Southeast Asian countries, has witnessed effective transformation due to various technological advancements.

Crop Types Covered:

• Cereals & Grains

• Commercial Crops

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Row Crops

• Turf & Ornamentals

• Other Crop Types

Active Ingredients Covered:

• Acid Based

• Extract Based

• Biorationals

• Chitin & Chitosan

• Microbial Amendments

• Organic Acids

• Other Active Ingredients

Sources Covered:

• Microbial

• Non-Microbial

Chemical Origins Covered:

• Biosynthetic

• Natural

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Applications Covered:

• Foliar Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Seed Treatment

End Users Covered:

• Farmers

• Research Organizations

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Direct

• Indirect

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

