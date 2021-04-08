Biorational Pesticides- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Biorational Pesticides Market is expected to reach $11.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Biorational Pesticides include BASF SE, Agralan Ltd, Bayer AG, DowDuPont, Gowan Company, ISAGRO S.p.A, Koppert B.V, Marrone Bio Innovations, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, Monsanto BioAg, Rentokil Initial plc , Russell IPM Ltd, Suterra, Syngenta AG, Valent Biosciences LLC.

Heavy crop loss due to pest attacks and consumer shift toward organic foods are driving the market growth. However, limited product availability and low shelf life of biorational pesticides are restraining the market growth.

Biorational pesticides refer to pesticides that have materials that are not toxic to humans and that have low side effects in the environment. They are organic pesticides or biopesticides that are cheap, safe and healthy products. These pesticides are beneficial to farmers and growers as they help in early detection and control of pests and are therefore widely employed in the forestry, gardening and agricultural sectors.

By source, botanical segment held significant growth during the forecast period due to naturally occurring substances that control pests using a non-toxic mechanism. The substances that control diseases in this category include pyrethrin, azadirachtin, and plant extracts, while botanical oils such as neem oil, canola oil, and jojoba oil drive the growth of this segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant growth in the global biorational pesticides market during the forecast period due to increased awareness and increasing production of organic fruits & vegetables.

Types Covered:

• Biorational Fungicides

• Biorational Insecticides

• Biorational Nematicides

Sources Covered:

• Botanical

• Microbial

• Minerals

• Non-Organic

Formulations Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Crop Types Covered:

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Turf & Ornamental

Mode of Applications Covered:

• Foliar Spray

• Soil Treatment

• Trunk Injection

• Drone Spray

• Air Control Nozzle Spray

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

