Solid Oxide Fuel Cell – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market is expected to reach $4,301.55 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 28.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market include Bloom Energy Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Ensol Systems, Sunfire GmbH, Solidpower Group, Fuel Cell Energy, Catator, Nexceris, LLC, Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited, Adelan Ltd., Atrex Energy Inc., Convion Ltd. and Elcogen AS.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient power generation, favorable government investments and rising environmental concerns are driving the market growth. However, high fuel cell installation and manufacturing costs are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market/request-sample

Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) are devices installed with a ceramic membrane aiding them to conduct ions and flow currents at higher temperatures. These devices use electrolytes made from zirconium or calcium to attain the necessary electrical efficiency. Its ability to function efficiently at low temperatures has led to investments from major industries.

Based on the mobility, the stationary segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on hydrogen-powered fuel cells for back-up power, highly focusing on utilizing renewable energy and hence opting for utility-scale SOFC power plant by the governments of South Korea, China, and Japan.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market

By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing investments, strict government carbon reduction targets, increasing energy demand, and rapidly developing commercial infrastructures.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market

Types Covered:

• Thin Film

• Tubular

• Planar

Fuel Cell Technologies Covered:

• Regenerative Fuel Cells

• Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

• Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

• Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

• Alkaline Fuel Cells

• Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cells

Mobilities Covered:

• Stationary

• Transportation

• Portable

Applications Covered:

• Data Centers

• Commercial & Retail

• Auxiliary Power Units (APU)

• Residential

• Telecom Towers

• Military & Defence (Unmanned Systems)

• Power Generation

• Automotive

• Hydrogen Generation

• Combined Heat & Power

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com