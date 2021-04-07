Aviation Warning Lights – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aviation Warning Lights Market is expected to reach $1.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aviation Warning Lights Market include Wetra Aviation Obstruction Lights, Sirena SpA., Q-AVIATION, Avaids Technovators Pvt. Limited, Hughey and Phillips, GEA Group, Flash Technology, Avlite Systems, Drake Lighting, Contarnex Europe, DeWiTec GmbH, Cooper Industries, Dialight plc, Farlight, Astronics Corporation, Orga BV and Delta Obstruction Lighting.

Substantial developments in the telecommunication industry and wind turbines, increasing demand for high-rise skyscrapers and government regulations and policies to increase the adoption of obstruction lights for aircraft safety are driving the market growth. However, high cost of the raw material of the light is hampering the growth of the market.

Aviation warning lights are lighting devices fixed on any permanent or temporary structure which could posture a potential hazard to air navigation. Such devices make structures progressively obvious to passing airplane and are typically utilized around evening time, in spite of the fact that they might be utilized during the day too.

Based on the lamp type, the light emitting diode (LED) segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as LED-based lamps have a significantly longer lifespan than incandescent bulbs, which reduces maintenance costs and increases reliability.

By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the recognised to existence of a large amount of tall structures, growing incidence of aircraft collisions, regulations and policies connected with aviation warning lights and early acceptance of the LED technology.

Product Types Covered:

• Low-Intensity Warning Lights

• Medium-Intensity Warning Lights

• High-Intensity Warning Lights

Lamp Types Covered:

• Xenon

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Incandescent

Applications Covered:

• Towers

• Cranes

• Building Infrastructure

• Chimneys

• Airports

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

