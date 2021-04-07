Retail Bags – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Retail Bags Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Retail Bags Market include Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Rainbow Packaging Inc, Mondi Group PLC, The Carry Bag Company, Burberry Group plc, Coveris Holdings S.A., Attwoods Packaging Company, Welton Bibby And Baron Limited, Global-Pak Inc, International Paper Company, Rutan Poly Industries Inc, Prada Holding B.V., Atlantic Poly Inc, SPP Poly Pack Pvt. Ltd, El Dorado Packaging Inc, and Novolex Holdings Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing retail chains, rising disposable income, and an increasing number of shopping malls. However, rising concern regarding the reduction of waste is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The bags that are dispensed at the point of sale for consumers to carry their purchases from the store are known as retail bags. A wide variety of retail bags are being provided by different retailers to their customers.

By material, the plastic segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is the comfortable, affordable, and adaptable option for shopping.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rapidly-growing middle-class population in the region.

Patterns Covered:

• Solid

• Printed

• Textured

Types Covered:

• Fast Food Bags

• Thank You Bags

• Carrier Bags

• Reusable Shopping Bags

• Paper Sacks

• T-Shirt Bags

• Grocery Bags

• Carryout Bags

• Merchandise Bags

• Soft Loop Handle Bags

• Die-Cut Handle Bags

• Promotional Bags

• Wave-Top Bags

• Food Storage Bags

• Duffel Bags

• Dry-Cleaning Garment Bags

• Deli Bags

• Can Liners

• Book Bags

• Beach or Pool Bags

• Bakery Bags

• Bag Stock

• Other Types

Materials Covered:

• Paper

• Plastic

• Natural Materials

End Users Covered:

• Department Stores

• Big-Box Stores

• Restaurants

• Outlet Stores

• Pharmacies

• Gas Stations

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Grocery Stores

• Specialty Shops and Stores

• Discount Stores

• Quick Service Dining Establishments

• Drug Stores

• Liquor Stores

• Online Retail

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

