Protocol Analyzer – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Protocol Analyzer Market is expected to reach $1,235.64 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Protocol Analyzer Market include Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Teledyne LeCroy, Tektronix, AWT Global (AceWavetech), Viavi Solutions, Hitex, Micropross, Averna, Utel Systems, Acta Ltd, Total Phase, Anritsu, JDSU, LINEEYE CO, and EXFO.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the increase in wireless applications, rise in demand for cloud-based services, and growing adoption of the outsourcing market. However, cyber threats including viruses and spyware are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

A protocol analyzer is used for the testing and verification of network elements, network services, and network performance, to ensure network reliability and interoperability between network elements. It allows capturing the data traffic generated by various protocols. It forms the basis of communication between the controller PC and serial I/O modules.

By end-user, the telecom segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the wide application of these products for testing customer premise equipment and network infrastructure equipment.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies across all the end-user industries.

Types Covered:

• Scalar Network Analyzer

• Vector Network Analyzer

Products Covered:

• Packet Analyzer

• Bus Analyzer

• Network Protocol Analyzer

• SPI/I2C Analyzer

• IP Load Tester

• USB Analyzer

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Broadcast & Media

• Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Food and Beverage

• Factory Automation

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Buses Field

• Electric Power Transmission

• Water or Sewer Management

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

