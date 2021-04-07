Micro Syringes – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Micro Syringes Market is expected to reach $356.17 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Micro Syringes Market include Agilent Technologies Inc, Hamilton Company, ITO Corporation, Gar dner Denver, Trajan Scientific and Medical, PerkinElmer Inc, Valco Instruments Company Inc, Innovative Labor Systeme (ILS), Avantor, GL Science Inc, and Shimadzu Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising demand for pharmaceutical products, increasing life science research activities, and the rising number of research institutes. However, the lack of skill and techniques to use is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A microsyringe is a hypodermic syringe that has a micrometre screw attached to the piston, through which the precisely measured minute quantities of fluid can be injected.

By type, the auto sampler syringe segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it provides higher accuracy and better speed when compared to manual systems.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the advancements in healthcare sector coupled with the heavy investments made for the research and development activities.

Materials Covered:

• Stainless Steel

• Glass

• Plastic

Needle Types Covered:

• Removable

• Fixed

Types Covered:

• Manual Syringe

• Auto Sampler Syringe

End Users Covered:

• Research Institutes

• Laboratory

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

• Contract Research Organization (CRO’s)

• Customer Relationship Management System (CRM’s)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

