Fightcard:: WWE Fastlane 2021 Live Stream Reddit Online

WWE Fastlane 2021 Live Streaming PPV Wrestling: How to watch, Peacock, start times and match card. After seven years of WWE Network, Sunday’s Fastlane is the last pay-per-view that’ll broadcast from WWE’s streaming service in the US. After that, you’ll get all your World Wrestling Entertainment from NBC’s Peacock service. Fastlane is also the first event that will stream on Peacock. It’s the end of an era.

In the main event of Fastlane, Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns for the latter’s Universal Championship. Bryan and Reigns have outstanding chemistry together, and had a fantastic match at Fastlane 2015 when Reigns was much greener, so this is likely to be a winner.

Drew McIntyre, who will compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania against Bobby Lashley, will wrestle Sheamus in a No Holds Barred match . It’ll be a strong bout, but diminished by the fact that we’ve seen two matches between these two on recent episodes of Raw.

Elsewhere Randy Orton has a match with possessed Alexa Bliss — sure to be a groan-inducing segment that leads to the return of Bray Wyatt. Shane McMahon was also scheduled to return to the ring against Braun Strowman, but that match has since been pulled from the card on WWE’s website.

How to watch

If you’re already a WWE Network subscriber, you can watch Fastlane for free. This is where I usually write “sign up to the WWE Network for $9.99”, but there’s actually no point in doing that anymore. The Network is “going dark” on April 4, meaining you won’t be able use it to watch WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11.

Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium ($5) and Premium Plus ($10). WWE content will be accessible with a Premium account. Hoping to entice weary wrestling fans, NBC is currently offering 4 months of Premium access for just $10.

Not in the US? You won’t need to worry about signing up to any other service, as the WWE Network will continue operating as usual.

You’ll be able to watch Fastlane through the WWE tab on Peacock.

Start times

Fastlane emanates from WWE’s ThunderDome, held in Florida’s Tropicana Field stadium. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Viewers across the pond will have to stay up for Fastlane, as it starts 11 p.m. Sunday UK time. Fastlane takes place in the future for Australians, with the main show starting at 10 a.m. AEDT Monday.

Match card

Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan.

No Holds Barred match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.

Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Intercontinental Championship: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews.

US Championship match: Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins.

WWE Network on NBC’s Peacock: What you need to know. Fastlane airs on Peacock this Sunday.

On Sunday, for the first time ever, a WWE pay-per-view will air live in the US from a streaming service other than the WWE Network. If you’re planning on watching Fastlane, you can do it on both the WWE Network and NBC’s Peacock.

There are eight matches scheduled for this Sunday, which will feature four title matches and an intergender match.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Daniel Bryan in what would likely be the main event of the show. Hall of Famer Edge will serve as the special guest enforcer for the title match after he defeated Jey Uso on SmackDown last night.

Big E defends his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews and the Women’s Tag Team Championship will also be on the line as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend their titles against Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

The most fascinating match on the card is certainly the intergender match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, along with former best friends Drew McIntyre and Sheamus facing off. source