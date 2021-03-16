Oscar Nominations 2021 Live Stream Online: How to Watch 93rd Academy Awards nominations Online from anywhere. At long last, the 93rd annual Academy Awards are finally in view at the end of a weird, drawn-out movie awards season altered by the pandemic. The Academy Awards telecast on April 25 is still well over a month away, and nearly three months later than last year’s ceremony, but the nominees are at least finally being announced (as usual) in the wee morning hours of Monday, March 15. Here’s how you can follow along. How to Watch the 2021 Oscar Nominations

“The White Tiger” actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be joined by singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas (also her husband, and most recently a host on “Saturday Night Live”) to reveal the nominees this year, beginning at 5:19 a.m. PT. A second presentation of nominees will follow at 5:31 a.m. PT.

Together, they will announce all 23 Academy Award categories in a two-part live presentation on Monday, March 15, via global live stream online at Oscar.com, Oscars.org, as well as the Academy’s digital platforms — Twitter, YouTube, and on the Academy’s Facebook page. A live stream of the announcement will also be embedded in this post below on the morning of March 15.

This year’s nominees are expected to be dominated by films like “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.), “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix), “Mank” (Netflix), “Minari” (A24), “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures), “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios), “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features), “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios), and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix).

Check out IndieWire’s predictions for the nominees from Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson. She predicts “Nomadland” is the film to beat, with nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director: “‘Nomadland’ is universally hailed within the Academy because Zhao and her team, playing with magic hour and tracking shots and manipulating reality to fit their fictional needs, mounted an ambitious piece of cinema. Movie folks get the degree of difficulty this project demanded, wedded to a strong story that rings true. ‘Nomadland’ ticks a few Oscar boxes. It addresses economic and environmental social issues as well as aging, grieving, loneliness, the need to tune into nature, spirituality, self-sufficiency, and identity. Nothing else comes close.”

One of the toughest categories to call is the Best Actress race. Thompson writes, “Critics Choice-winner Carey Mulligan could be the big win for ‘Promising Young Woman,’ as Rami Malek was for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ another popular hit that surprised as much as it entertained. Mulligan lost the Golden Globe to singer-turned-actress Andra Day in the demanding title role in Lee Daniels’ ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’ That’s also a strong narrative, comparable to comeback queen Renée Zellweger sweeping the awards for a minor movie, ‘Judy.’”

Thompson also writes, “We don’t know what the live/virtual Oscar show will be, except that it will be beamed in from multiple locations around the world, presumably with several hosts. The likelihood is with so many studio movies pushed back, the show will be — like the anemic Golden Globes — one of the least watched ever. We’ll see what producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, and Jesse Collins will bring. It could be an opportunity to shake things up.”

Below is the run of show for the 93rd annual Academy Awards nominations live stream.

5:19 a.m. PT

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:31 a.m. PT

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

This time last year, the red carpets were already back in storage. Thesportsdaily.live

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 25, more than two months later than last year’s ceremony. The awards will recognize films released during a year in which movie theaters were largely closed. bigsportslive.com

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-oscar-nominations-live-stream-reddit-15032021-162481351/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/93rd-academy-awards-nominations-live-streaming-reddit-free-162481682/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/academy-awards-nominations-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-free-162481718/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-oscar-nominations-2021-live-stream-reddit150321-162481762/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/shows-livewatch-oscar-nominations-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-162481782/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-watch-2021-oscar-nominations-live-stream-online-reddit-free-162481823/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-the-oscar-nominations-livestream-162481851/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-the-oscar-nominations-live-162481873/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscar-nominations-watch-the-live-stream-162481886/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscars-2021-stream-how-to-watch-nominations-live-162481899/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-mank-leads-pack-while-sound-162481926/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-the-2021-oscars-nominations-livestream-162481943/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-mank-leads-nominations-and-chlo-zhao-162481962/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-streamsee-the-full-list-of-nominees-162482026/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-watch-oscar-nominations-2021-free-live-stream-online-162482066/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-oscar-nominations-free-live-streaming-reddit-online-tv-162482104/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/the-2021-oscar-nominations-live-streams-online-how-to-watch-tv-162482141/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-updates-uk-time-and-full-list-162482187/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-updates-uk-time-and-full-nominees-162482212/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-oscar-nominations-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-162482242/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscar-2021-nominations-live-updates-where-to-watch-live-stream-162482281/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscar-2021-nominations-live-updates-how-to-watch-live-streaming-162482299/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscar-2021-nominations-live-stream-uk-start-time-watch-online-162482332/

Streaming services, which were already on the rise as an awards-season presence, are poised to dominate in April, both with their own productions (like Netflix’s “Mank”) and with traditional studio films that were released through streaming platforms because of the pandemic (like Searchlight Pictures’s “Nomadland,” which is streaming on Hulu). viptvchannel.com

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-oscar-nominations-live-stream-reddit-15032021-162481351/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/93rd-academy-awards-nominations-live-streaming-reddit-free-162481682/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/academy-awards-nominations-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-free-162481718/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-oscar-nominations-2021-live-stream-reddit150321-162481762/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/shows-livewatch-oscar-nominations-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-162481782/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-watch-2021-oscar-nominations-live-stream-online-reddit-free-162481823/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-the-oscar-nominations-livestream-162481851/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-the-oscar-nominations-live-162481873/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscar-nominations-watch-the-live-stream-162481886/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscars-2021-stream-how-to-watch-nominations-live-162481899/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-mank-leads-pack-while-sound-162481926/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-the-2021-oscars-nominations-livestream-162481943/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-mank-leads-nominations-and-chlo-zhao-162481962/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-streamsee-the-full-list-of-nominees-162482026/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/-watch-oscar-nominations-2021-free-live-stream-online-162482066/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/2021-oscar-nominations-free-live-streaming-reddit-online-tv-162482104/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/the-2021-oscar-nominations-live-streams-online-how-to-watch-tv-162482141/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-updates-uk-time-and-full-list-162482187/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-updates-uk-time-and-full-nominees-162482212/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/buffstreams-oscar-nominations-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-162482242/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscar-2021-nominations-live-updates-where-to-watch-live-stream-162482281/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscar-2021-nominations-live-updates-how-to-watch-live-streaming-162482299/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscar-2021-nominations-live-stream-uk-start-time-watch-online-162482332/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/crackstreams-oscar-nominations-live-stream-reddit-15032021-162481351/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/93rd-academy-awards-nominations-live-streaming-reddit-free-162481682/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/academy-awards-nominations-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-free-162481718/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/crackstreams-oscar-nominations-2021-live-stream-reddit150321-162481762/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/shows-livewatch-oscar-nominations-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-162481782/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/hd-watch-2021-oscar-nominations-live-stream-online-reddit-free-162481823/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/watch-the-oscar-nominations-livestream-162481851/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/how-to-watch-the-oscar-nominations-live-162481873/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/oscar-nominations-watch-the-live-stream-162481886/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/oscars-2021-stream-how-to-watch-nominations-live-162481899/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-mank-leads-pack-while-sound-162481926/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/how-to-watch-the-2021-oscars-nominations-livestream-162481943/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-mank-leads-nominations-and-chlo-zhao-162481962/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-streamsee-the-full-list-of-nominees-162482026/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/-watch-oscar-nominations-2021-free-live-stream-online-162482066/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/2021-oscar-nominations-free-live-streaming-reddit-online-tv-162482104/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/the-2021-oscar-nominations-live-streams-online-how-to-watch-tv-162482141/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-updates-uk-time-and-full-list-162482187/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/oscar-nominations-2021-live-updates-uk-time-and-full-nominees-162482212/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/buffstreams-oscar-nominations-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-162482242/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/oscar-2021-nominations-live-updates-where-to-watch-live-stream-162482281/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/oscar-2021-nominations-live-updates-how-to-watch-live-streaming-162482299/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/103108/contents/oscar-2021-nominations-live-stream-uk-start-time-watch-online-162482332/

Nominations were announced on Monday morning. See below for the full list.

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari” buffstreamslive.com

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” crackstreamslive.co

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Actor. Live Stream Online

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Editors’ Picks

What to Expect From the 2021 Oscar Nominations

Grammys Ready Pandemic Show, as the Weeknd Boycotts Future Awards​

The Best and Worst of the 2021 Grammy Awards

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Animated Feature

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Production Design

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Phedon Papamichael, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Song

“Husavik” (“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”)

“Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Lo Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Documentary Feature

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

International Feature

“Another Round,” Denmark

“Better Days,” Hong Kong

“Collective,” Romania

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” Bosnia and Herzegovina

Animated Short

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Documentary Short

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Live-Action Short

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

About nine hours after the Grammys end, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will announce the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards.

The Monday morning presentation begins at 8:19 a.m. ET/ 5:19 a.m. PT and will be available to watch on Oscars.org, ABC’s Oscars.com and The Academy’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms.

The Jonases will announce nominations for all 23 categories. After announcing the first nine categories, they will present the remaining 14 categories beginning at 8:31 a.m. ET/5:31 a.m. PT. Four of the major categories — best picture, actor, actress and director — are part of the latter segment.