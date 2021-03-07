AEW Revolution 2021 Live On PPV: Matches, date, UK start time, how to watch Reddit and more

2021 AEW Revolution Live Stream: predictions, card, PPV price, begin time, matches, date, a way to watch. Everything you want to recognize beforehand of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday in Jacksonville. All Elite Wrestling is prepared to move returned to pay-per-view because the AEW Revolution occasion airs stay on Sunday night. AEW Revolution 2021 is the promotion’s first PPV providing when you consider that November’s Full Gear, and could take region from the business enterprise’s domestic of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The display have to characteristic the top-tier in-ring motion lovers have come to count on from AEW, however will also spotlight some thing absolutely precise for a prime American wrestling promotion.

AEW international champion Kenny Omega will face former champ Jon Moxley in an exploding barbed cord deathmatch withinside the most important occasion, a suit in an effort to probable cross down because the maximum violent withinside the promotion’s brief records. Omega have become the 0.33 international champion in AEW records after defeating Moxley for the identify at Winter is Coming in December. Moxley held the identify for 277 days after beating Chris Jericho.

The occasion, which airs on conventional PPV ($59.99) and also will circulate on BR/Live ($49.99), kicks off at eight p.m. ET following a pre-display at 7:30 p.m.

Let’s have a glance now on the whole suit card for AEW Revolution and make a few predictions at the ability outcomes.

2021 AEW Revolution card, predictions

Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel (Buy-In pre-display): As a tacked-on Buy-In display suit, it is tough to get too enthusiastic about this. Baker and Rosa are cornerstones of the women’s department transferring forward, however this mainly looks like a throwaway. Pick: Britt Baker & Rebel win

Casino Tag Team Royale: With 15 groups withinside the suit, there may be plenty to dig via — which includes the truth that there are 3 groups representing The Dark Order. There are lots of groups you could pass off from prevailing a destiny identify shot due to the fact there may be simply now no longer sufficient price in that destiny suit. Pac and Fenix selecting up the win could make for a completely interesting identify suit down the road, however. Pick: Pac & Rey Fenix win

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor: Miro has, sadly, now no longer lit the arena on hearthplace when you consider that arriving in AEW. Still, it looks like he desires wins in spots like this, whilst Cassidy and Taylor are such strong fan-favorites that they’re continually capable of get better from a extraordinarily meaningless loss. Pick: Miro & Kip Sabian win

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD (Winner earns TNT identify opportunity): This have to be awesome fun, however it is tough to make a prediction with out understanding who the thriller player is. Given all to be had information, it looks like now could be a great time to permit Penta have a run as a singles, including to our choose of fellow Death Triangle contributors Pac and Fenix prevailing the Tag Team Royale in advance withinside the night. Pick: Penta El Zero Miedo wins

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match): Page looks like he is type of spinning his wheels right here, looking forward to the opportune time for a run at the arena identify. The stipulation — which sees the winner obtain the loser’s income for the primary region of 2021 — opens up some storyline motives Page ought to lose, however a win makes greater feel for a destiny international champ. Pick: Adam Page wins

Sting & Darby Alliin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks (Street Fight): A road combat is a superb manner to cover Sting’s limitations, however it is not likely he is doing tons of the heavy lifting right here. Still, the Allin and Sting package deal can not lose this suit on this spot with out it being hugely deflating. Pick: Dary Sting & Darby Allin win

AEW Tag Team Championship — The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & MJF): There’s plenty taking place right here among the struggles inside The Inner Circle and the Bucks’ troubles with the Good Brothers. The Bucks do not actually need the titles and there are plenty of exciting avenues that open up with Jericho and MJF as champs, which includes having a longtime group of their very own solid and the opportunity of Sammy Guevara returning with a accomplice to attempt to get revenge on MJF. Pick: The Inner Circle wins the titles

AEW Women’s Championship — Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami: This suit may be outstanding, however will Shida’s prolonged reign come to an stop? Mizunami needed to grind via the eliminator match to earn her identify shot, however it is uncertain if which means AEW is prepared to place a identify on her. There’s plenty of significance in selecting the proper second to stop the longest identify reign in business enterprise records due to the fact the person that wins the belt receives a big rub from that. I do not know that Mizunami is the female for that position in AEW’s eyes. Pick: Hikaru Shida keeps the identify

AEW World Championship — Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch) — There’s no manner AEW shifts the identify returned to Moxley proper now; there may be certainly no proper purpose to do so. That said, that is an exploding barbed cord deathmatch among Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, that’s greater than sufficient to get you excited Omega will retain, it’ll be memorable and additionally extraordinarily violent. Pick: Kenny Omega keeps the identify

All Elite Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution, is on Sunday.

A loaded card functions the exploding barbed cord deathmatch among AEW international champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley and the in-ring go back of Sting amongst different exciting contests.

Here are information of a way to watch the PPV, the cutting-edge suit card and 3 matters to pay precise interest to at Revolution.