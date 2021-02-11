Watch NHL Tonight 2021: How to watch on TV or live stream every game

When it comes to what NHL games are available for you to watch – your location matters. This page is updated regularly to help you follow all the NHL action in 2021. Check back to find out how and where you can watch the latest games.
The following games are available to watch on both streaming and television in Canada. Any game not listed below can still be seen through the NHL Live streaming package or the NHL Centre Ice package available anywhere in Canada through your TV service provider.
New in the 2020-21 NHL season, a subscription to SN Now+ includes access to NHL Live. Learn more about that package here.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Maple Leafs at Canadiens: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT
On television: All of Canada (Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific)
On streaming: All of Canada (SN Now, SN Now+, NHL Live)
Thursday, Feb. 11
Oilers at Canadiens: 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT
On television: Oilers region (Sportsnet West), Canadiens region (TSN 2), rest of Canada (NHL Centre Ice)
On streaming: Oilers region (SN Now), Canadiens region (TSN Direct), rest of Canada (SN Now+, NHL Live)
Senators at Jets: 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT
On television: Senators region (TSN 5), Jets region (TSN 3), rest of Canada (NHL Centre Ice)
On streaming: Senators region (TSN Direct), Jets region (TSN Direct), rest of Canada (NHL Live)
Flames at Canucks: 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT
On television: Flames region (Sportsnet West), Canucks region (Sportsnet Pacific), rest of Canada (NHL Centre Ice)
On streaming: Flames region (SN Now), Canucks region (SN Now), rest of Canada (SN Now+, NHL Live)
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Biathlon-World-Championships-2021-1438694
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/NHL-Crackstreams-Oilers-vs-Canadiens-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-Online-1438642
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhl-crackstreams-oilers-vs-canadiens-live-stream-reddit-free-160799021/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Oilers-vs-Canadiens-Live-NHL-Reddit-870038311
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Canadiens-vs-Oilers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-February-11th-2021-1438643
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Canadiens-vs-Oilers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-870038497
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canadiens-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-thursday-11th-february-160799165/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Lightning-vs-Panthers-Live-Stream-NHL-Reddit-Free-Watch-Hockey-Online-1438644
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Lightning-vs-Panthers-Live-Stream-NHL-Reddit-Free-870038675
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/lightning-vs-panthers-live-stream-nhl-reddit-free-watch-hockey-160799238/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Panthers-vs-Lightning-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-2-11-2021-NHL-1438645
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Panthers-vs-Lightning-Crackstreams-Live-Streaming-870038804
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/panthers-vs-lightning-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2112021-160799295/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/HD-Penguins-vs-Islanders-Live-Stream-Reddit-Buffstreams-Free-2021-NHL-1438646
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/HD-Penguins-vs-Islanders-Live-Stream-Reddit-NHL-870038930
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-penguins-vs-islanders-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-2021free-160799363/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Buffstreams-Islanders-vs-Penguins-Live-Stream-Reddit-11-2-2021-NHL-1438648
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Buffstreams-Islanders-vs-Penguins-Live-Stream-free-870039029
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-islanders-vs-penguins-live-stream-reddit-1122021-160799428/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Watch-Senators-vs-Jets-Live-Stream-NHL-Hockey-Free-Reddit-11-2-2021-1438653
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Watch-Senators-vs-Jets-Live-Stream-NHL-Hockey-Free-870039157
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-senators-vs-jets-live-stream-nhl-hockey-free-reddit-match-160799497/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Crackstreams-Jets-vs-Senators-Live-Stream-Reddit-Twitter-Free-11-02-21-1438657
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Jets-vs-Senators-Live-Stream-Reddit-870039247
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-jets-vs-senators-live-stream-reddit-twitter-free-160799553/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Watch-Red-Wings-vs-Predators-Live-NHL-Streaming-Reddit-Free-Hockey-1438658
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Watch-Red-Wings-vs-Predators-Live-NHL-Streaming-870039394
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-red-wings-vs-predators-live-nhl-streaming-reddit-free-game-160799621/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Crackstreams-Predators-vs-Red-Wings-Live-Stream-Reddit-Twitter-FreeNHL-1438660
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Predators-vs-Red-Wings-Live-StreamNHL-870039519
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-predators-vs-red-wings-live-stream-reddit-nhl-free-160799703/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Red-Wings-vs-Preds-Live-Stream-Reddit-2-9-21-Free-NHL-Online-tv-1438662
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Red-Wings-vs-Preds-Live-Stream-Reddit-2-9-21-Free-870039615
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/red-wings-vs-preds-live-stream-reddit2921-free-nhl-online-160799753/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Crackstreams-Blue-Jackets-vs-Blackhawks-Live-Stream-Reddit-TwitterFree-1438664
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Blue-Jackets-vs-Blackhawks-Live-FREE-870039704
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-blue-jackets-vs-blackhawks-live-stream-reddit-nhl-160799807/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Buffstreams-Blackhawks-vs-Blue-Jackets-Live-free-Stream-NHL-Reddit-TV-1438665
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Buffstreams-Blackhawks-vs-Blue-Jackets-Live-free-870039836
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-blackhawks-vs-blue-jackets-live-freestreamnhl-reddit-160799874/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Hurricanes-vs-Stars-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit-NHL-Hockey-11-02-2021-1438666
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Hurricanes-vs-Stars-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit-NHL-TV-870039959
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hurricanes-vs-stars-live-stream-free-reddit-nhlhockey11022021-160799914/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Buffstreams-Stars-vs-Hurricanes-Live-Stream-Reddit-11-2-2021-NHL-Free-1438667
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Buffstreams-Stars-vs-Hurricanes-Live-Stream-Reddit-870040091
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-stars-vs-hurricanes-live-stream-reddit1122021nhl-160799967/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Crackstreams-Ducks-vs-Golden-Knights-Live-Stream-Reddit-NHL-Free-TV-1438668
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Ducks-vs-Golden-Knights-Live-NHL-Free-870040203
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-ducks-vs-golden-knights-live-stream-reddit-nhl-free-160800036/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Golden-Knights-vs-Ducks-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit-NHL-Hockey-11-02-2021-1438669
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Golden-Knights-vs-Ducks-Live-StreamFree-Reddit-NHL-870040335
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/golden-knights-vs-ducks-live-stream-free-reddit-nhl-2021-hockey-160800096/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Crackstreams-Flames-vs-Canucks-Live-Stream-Reddit-Twitter-Free-11-2021-1438670
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Flames-vs-Canucks-Live-Stream-Reddit-870040459
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-flames-vs-canucks-live-stream-reddit-twitter-tvfree-160800144/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Watch-Canucks-vs-Flames-Live-NHL-Streaming-Reddit-Free-Hockey-Channel-1438673
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Watch-Canucks-vs-Flames-Live-NHL-Streaming-Reddit-870040890
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-canucks-vs-flames-live-nhl-streaming-reddit-free-hockey-160800314/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Crackstreams-Sharks-vs-Kings-Live-Stream-Reddit-Twitter-Free-11-02-21-1438674
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Crackstreams-Sharks-vs-Kings-Live-Stream-Reddit-hd-870041052
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-sharks-vs-kings-live-stream-reddit-nhl-free-hockey-160800380/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Buffstreams-Kings-vs-Sharks-Live-free-Stream-NHL-Reddit-Crackstreams-1438678
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Buffstreams-Kings-vs-Sharks-Live-free-Stream-NHL-870041179
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-kings-vs-sharks-live-free-stream-nhltv-reddit-free-160800440/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/NBA-Crackstreams-Raptors-vs-Celtics-Live-Stream-Reddit-2021-basketball-1438680
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/NBA-Crackstreams-Raptors-vs-Celtics-Live-Streaming-870041386
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-crackstreams-raptors-vs-celtics-live-stream-reddit-2021-free-160800525/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Celtics-vs-Raptors-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-February-11th-2021NBA-1438681
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Celtics-vs-Raptors-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-870041523
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/celtics-vs-raptors-live-stream-reddit-thursday-11th-february-160800587/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Heat-vs-Rockets-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-2-11-2021-NBA-1438682
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Heat-vs-Rockets-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-870041618
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/heat-vs-rockets-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2112021nba-160800621/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Rockets-vs-Heat-FREE-Live-Streaming-NBA-Basketball-11-February-2021-1438684
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Rockets-vs-Heat-FREE-Live-Streaming-NBA-Basketbal-870041747
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rockets-vs-heat-free-live-streaming-nba-basketball-11-february-160800672/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Crackstreams-Pacers-vs-Pistons-Live-Free-Stream-Reddit-Watch-NBA-TV-1438685
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Crackstreams-Pacers-vs-Pistons-Live-Free-StreamNBA-870041877
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-pacers-vs-pistons-live-free-stream-redditwatch-nba-160800710/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/NBA-Streams-Reddit-Watch-Pistons-vs-Pacers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Online-1438686
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/NBA-Streams-Reddit-Watch-Pistons-vs-Pacers-Live-870042034
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-pistons-vs-pacers-live-stream-reddit-160800754/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/HD-Magic-vs-Warriors-Live-Stream-Reddit-Buffstreams-NBA-Free-2021Match-1438687
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/HD-Magic-vs-Warriors-Live-Stream-Reddit-Buffstream-870042182
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-magic-vs-warriors-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-nba-2021free-160800793/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/NBA-Crackstreams-Warriors-vs-Magic-Live-Stream-Reddit-2021-basketball-1438688
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/NBA-Crackstreams-Warriors-vs-Magic-Live-Stream-TV-870042288
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-crackstreams-warriors-vs-magic-live-stream-reddit-2021-free-160800841/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/NBA-Crackstreams-76ers-vs-Trail-Blazers-Live-Stream-Reddit-2021-FREE-1438689
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/NBA-Crackstreams-76ers-vs-Trail-Blazers-Live-FREE-870042441
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-crackstreams-76ers-vs-trail-blazers-live-stream-2021-reddit-160800895/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Trail-Blazers-vs-76ers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-February-11th-2021-1438690
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Trail-Blazers-vs-76ers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-870042620
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/trail-blazers-vs-76ers-live-stream-reddit-thursday-11-february-160800946/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Sixers-vs-Blazers-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-2-11-2021-NBA-1438691
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Sixers-vs-Blazers-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-870042726
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sixers-vs-blazers-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2112021nb-160800980/
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Crackstreams-Blazers-vs-Sixers-Live-Free-Stream-Reddit-Watch-NBA-HD-1438692
https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Crackstreams-Blazers-vs-Sixers-Live-Free-Stream-tv-870042885
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-blazers-vs-sixers-live-free-stream-redditwatch-nba-160801021/
Friday, Feb. 12
Bruins at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. ET
On television: All of Canada (Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific)
On streaming: All of Canada (SN Now, SN Now+, NHL Live)
Frequently Asked Questions
What’s the difference between SN Now and SN Now+? You can find information on the differences between SN Now and SN Now+ here.
What region am I in? Why are some games blacked out? Regional blackouts are determined based on your physical location and apply to broadcasts that have been sold regionally, per league or team agreements. The chart below outlines which regional team games can be seen in which region.