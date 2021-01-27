Cocoa Fiber – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Cocoa Fiber Market is expected to reach $679.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cocoa Fiber Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barry Callebaud, Cargill Inc., Carlyle Cocoa, Cemoi and Moner Cocoa, Euroduna Food Ingredients, GreenField, Healy Group., Interfiber, Jindal Cocoa, United Cocoa Processor.

Popularity of chocolates among the young generation is increasing which is expected to fuel the market growth. However, cocoa fiber prices are volatile due to factors such as uncertain weather conditions, pests, and political instability is hindering the market growth.

Cocoa fiber is a dietary fiber which is used in the food industry as an additive. Dietary fiber has a broad range of effectual health applications such as lowering the threat of heart disease, colon cancer, and diabetes, the treatment of colonic disorders, getting better gastrointestinal function and others.

Based on the product type, the dutch type is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits related with dark chocolate consumption.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising awareness of associated health benefits with the cocoa fiber and increasing consumption of dietary supplement in the region, resultantly upsurge the demand for cocoa fiber over the years.

Product Types Covered:

• Natural

• Dutch

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales/B2B

• Indirect Sales B2C

Nature’s Covered:

• Organic

• Conventional

End Users Covered:

• Animal Feed

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Nutraceuticals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Retail

• Packaging Industry

• Food & Beverages Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

