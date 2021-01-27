Ethical Label – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Ethical Label Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ethical Label Market include Danone, Hershey, Mars, Nestle, PepsiCo, Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Ben & Jerry’s, Blommer Chocolate, Cargill, Chick-fil-A, Cleone Foods, Cranswick, Eden Foods, and General Mills.

Some of the factors such as growing consumer awareness toward health and ethical values and reduction in meat consumption for environmental sustainability are driving the market growth. However, increasing competition among players is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Ethical labeling may be defined differently depending on the context. An ethical label means that a product is labeled with information as to whether the production process compliments ethical values. The information may appear in the shape of a text or a symbol on the product or a mixture of text and symbol.

Based on the product type, the ethical label beverages segment is estimated to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to increasing concern over the consumption of alcoholic, carbonated, and sugar-based beverages, moreover, the focus has shifted toward non-alcoholic, plant-based alternative beverages among health-conscious consumers world over.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising awareness among consumers and favorable regulations from the government. The disposable income of consumers in the region has witnessed significant growth, which has increased the standard of living of people in the region.

Product Types Covered:

• Ethical Label Beverages

• Ethical Label Foods

Label Types Covered:

• Animal Welfare Labels

• Clean Labels

• Kosher

• Organic

• Sustainability and Fairtrade labels

• Vegan Labels

• Halal

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online

• Offline

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

