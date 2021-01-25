Accounts Receivable Automation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market include Zoho, Yaypay, Workday, Versapay, SAP, Emagia, Rimilia, Oracle, Kofax, Invoiced, Highradius, FinancialForce, Esker, Comarch, Bottomline Technologies, and Sage.

Growing focus on the improvement of cash flow and reduction of days sales outstanding and reduced accounting cycle time are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, constant security concerns and network related issues are hampering the growth of the market.

Accounts receivable automation is software used to automate the process of account receivable functions. The software helps clients in speeding up workflows, enhancing control over processes, saving time and effortlessly sharing data through the cloud.

Based on the deployment type, the on-premises segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as this deployment is a traditional method to execute solutions on-premises of an enterprise, as it provides full control over the infrastructure and assets, as well as enhances their online security measures.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of accounting software within this region to manage operational work in SMEs and growing demand for precise management of accounting procedure and timely processing of payment processes from customers.

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

Deployment Types Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solution

End Users Covered:

• Telecom & Information Technology (IT)

• Non-profit Organizations

• Construction

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Food and Beverage

• Energy and Utilities

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Manufacturing

• Chemicals

• BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

