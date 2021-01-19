Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System Market is expected to reach $9.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System Market include Lungpacer Medical, Inc, Atrotech, Avery Biomedical Devices, and Synapse Biomedical.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising IMV (Invasive Mechanical Ventilation) complications leading to lung injury, muscle atrophy, and infection, ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic resulted in heightened usage of mechanical ventilators, rising prevalence of SCI and ALS, upsurge demand for ventilation requirements. However, risk of injury to the phrenic nerve during surgery and infection of implanted components are restraining the market growth.

A diaphragm pacing system is a lightweight, battery-powered electronic pacing system that electrically stimulates your diaphragm muscles and nerves. This causes your diaphragm to contract so that air is pulled into your lungs. It helps you breathe in a more normal fashion. The purpose of the device is to stimulate the phrenic nerves and activate the diaphragm in adult patients who have been mechanically ventilated and are unable to sustainably breathe without assistance from the mechanical ventilator.

By application, the spinal cord injury (SCI) segment is anticipated to gain popularity due to the increasing number & prevalence SCI cases annually. Furthermore, increasing vehicular crashes, accidents, falls, sports/recreation activities, and other acts of violence have upsurge the SCI patient count and subsequently the demand for diaphragm pacing therapy systems.

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the R&D investments to produce technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, favourable government initiatives coupled with increasing per capita income is boosting the market growth.

Products Covered:

• Diaphragm Pacemaker

• External Diaphragm Pacemaker

Applications Covered:

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

• Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

