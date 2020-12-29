Vision And Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicles – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market include Aptiv, Autoliv, Bosch, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Garmin, HERE Technologies, Pioneer, Sony, TomTom International NV, Valeo Group, Velodyne LiDAR and ZF Friedrichshafen.

Growth of deep learning for image processing and role of the government in developing infrastructure for autonomous & connected vehicle are the major factors driving the market growth. However, increasing threat from cyber-attacks is restraining the market growth.

Vision and navigation system for autonomous vehicle uses a data fusion algorithm, measurements from an inertial measurement unit, a GPS receiver and a camera allowing using the positioning information of the surrounding vehicles to improve its estimation. A measure of the navigation performance of the formation is defined. Based on such measure, the position where each vehicle should be located in the formation is studied to guarantee the best overall navigation quality.

Based on system, the software segment is likely to have a huge demand due to more advanced features in each level and high processing power needed to incorporate self-driving features. In all the vehicles, the data collected from sensors is processed via software present inside the complex electronic system.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in population growth.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

Channels Covered:

• Indirect

• Direct Sales

Types Covered:

• Inertial Measurement Unit

• Positioning System

• Sensor

Systems Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Components

Applications Covered:

• Full Automation

• High Automation

• Conditional Automation

• Partial Automation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

