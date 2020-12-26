3D Motion Capture System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global 3D Motion Capture System Market is expected to reach $391.2 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the 3D Motion Capture System Market include Ar Tracking, Codamotion, Dari Motion, Metria Innovation, Microsoft Corporation, Motion Analysis Corporation, Motion Systems Ltd., Noitom, Noraxon, Northern Digital (NDI), Phoenix Technologies, Qualiysis, Simi Reality Motion Systems, STT Systems, and Xsens Technologies B.V.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are reputation of science-fiction movies between the young population and technical innovations in computer vision. However, the requirement of specific hardware and software for data processing is hampering the market growth.

3D motion capture system is defined as a procedure of recording motions of animals, human, and lifeless objects through focused cameras and mapping them as character models. This technology engages sensing, digitalizing, and recording the objects in motion.

Based on the component, the software segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it is used for exchanging the motion data into an animation, for either scientific replay or entertainment uses. It helps in cleaning up, recording, pre-editing, post-editing, and recycling captured data.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the countries such as China and India are witnessing increasing command for 3D motion capture systems. The supply chains in and around this region have been disrupted, which has resulted in limited permissible transportation. Asian countries under lockdown have suffered much loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of many manufacturing units.

Components Covered:

• Services

• Software

• Hardware

Technologies Covered:

• Non-Optical Systems

• Optical Systems

Applications Covered:

• Education

• Biomechanical Research and Medical

• Engineering & Design and Industrial Applications

• Media and Entertainment

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

