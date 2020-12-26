Explosion Proof Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is expected to reach $12.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market include G.M. International SRL, Extronics Limited, Marechal Electric Group, RAE Systems (Honeywell), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Intertek Group PLC, Adalet Inc., Bartec GmbH, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd, Cordex Instruments Ltd, R. STAHL AG, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Group and Honeywell International Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increased oil, investments in emerging markets. However, the lack of standardization is hampering the market growth.

Explosion-proof equipment refers to commodities that limit any source of explosion within its housings. This equipment relies on different principles of protection, such as explosion avoidance, and explosion isolation. While explosion-proof equipment utilizes a strong, protective housing, to contain any explosion within itself, explosion segregation equipment isolates the source of an explosion inside a protective medium.

Based on the end user, the oil & gas segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the extensive adoption of explosion-protected products in this sector as a preventive measure against explosive areas. The adoption of spark-resistant enclosures, thermocouples, and sensors in dangerous areas of oil & gas industry eliminate the release of potentially toxic and flammable substances.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. The region experiences a balanced situation of the oil & gas industry and it would sustain as a politically stable region globally with China, Indonesia, Australia, and India. These countries have the biggest CAPEX hotspots and which continue to supply stable political environments.

Groups Covered:

• Group C: Petrochemicals

• Group D: Petrochemicals (Includes Methane)

• Group A: Acetylene

• Group B: Hydrogen and Manufactured Gases Containing Hydrogen

Protection Principles Covered:

• Explosion Prevention/Limiting Energy

• Explosion Proof/Explosion Containment

• Explosion Segregation (Isolation)

• Encapsulations

• Explosion-proof Lamp

Flammable Substances Covered:

• Class I (Gas and Vapor)

• Class II (Combustible Dust)

• Class III (Fibers and Flying’s)

Explosion Protections Covered:

• Dust Explosion Protection

• 1D (Zone 20, 21 and 22)

• 2D (Zones 21 and 22)

• 3D (Zone 2)

• Gas Explosion Protection

• 1Gas (Zones 0, 1 and 2)

• 2Gas (Zones 1 and 2)

• 3Gas (Zone 2)

Zones Covered:

• Zone 0

• Zone 20

• Zone 1

• Zone 21

• Zone 2

• Zone 22

• Zone 12

• Zone 212

Temperature Classes Covered:

• T1 (450°C or 842°F)

• T2 (300°C or 572°F)

• T3 (200°C or 3142°F)

• T4 (135°C or 275°F)

• T5 (100°C or 212°F)

• T6 (85°C or 185°F)

Products Covered:

• Industrial Controls

• Process Instruments

• Strobe Beacons

• Sensors

• Bells & Horns

• Fire Alarms/Call Points

• Visual & Audible Combination Units

• Speakers & Tone Generators

• Cable Glands & Accessories

• Motors

Connectivity Services Covered:

• Wired

• Wireless

Applications Covered:

• Junction Boxes & Enclosures

• Lifting Systems

• Lighting Systems

• Material Handling Systems

• Panel Boards & Motor Starters

• Switches & Sockets

• Surveillance & Monitoring Systems

• Signaling Systems

• Switchgear

• Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

• Distribution Systems

• Automation System

• Power Supply System

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Aircraft

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Marine Industry

• Waste Management

• Pharmaceutical

• Power and Utility

• Food Processing & Beverages

• Automotive

• Energy

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

