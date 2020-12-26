Lactose-free Infant Formula – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Lactose-free Infant Formula Market is expected to reach $34.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Lactose-free Infant Formula Market include Abbott Laboratories Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dana Dairy Group, Danone SA, Earth’s Best, Gerber, Hero Group, HIPP, Mead Johnson, Nestle SA, Nurture Inc, Perrigo Nutritionals, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Vermont Organics.

Some of the factors like increasing technological developments in the domain and growing disposable income of consumers are propelling market growth. However, lack of awareness in the developing economies is hampering the market growth.

Lactose-Free Infant Formula is a milk powder with lactose removed, which is appropriate for feeding during children’s diarrhea. Lactose-free infant formula is manufactured for those infants who cannot naturally create an enzyme which helps in the digestion of lactose. It frequently leads to abdominal bloating, cramps, and diarrhea amongst infants.

Based on the distribution channels, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the accessibility of an extensive range of options as well as the ability to scan the product details before any purchase. The layout of the supermarket and promotional campaigns by leading brands has also improved the sales volume in the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the existence of a large lactose intolerant population in the region. About 80% of the base powder for infant formula in Europe is made in Ireland. The milk marketed as ‘lactose-free’ in the region has the lactose substituted by glucose syrups and milk for particular medical purposes which should be used under medical supervision.

Products Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Types Covered:

• Non-milk Infant Formula

• Milk Infant Formula

• Lactose-Free Infant Formula

Indications Covered:

• Starting Formula

• Specialized Formula

• Follow-on Formula

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Traditional Grocery

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Modern Trade

• Indirect (B2C)

• Direct (B2B)

• Convenience Stores

Applications Covered:

• Premature

• Infants with Cow’s Milk Protein Allergies

• Babies with Galactosemia

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

