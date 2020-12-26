Barrier Films – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Barrier Films Market is expected to reach $58.43 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Barrier Films Market include Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Limited, Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Dai Nippon Printing, Ultimet Films Limited, DuPont Teijin Films, Toray Advanced Film, Schur Flexibles Group, Mondi, Winpak Ltd., 3M, FUJIFILM, Ampac Holdings, LLC, and Flexopack.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand for barrier films from food & beverage sector in order to increase product shelf life, increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging, and growing number of retail chains in developing countries. However, increasing environmental concerns for plastics is likely to hamper the market.

Barrier films involve an integral part of food packaging solutions mainly thin plastic based products. It holds application in food type and products such as bakery, pet food, sugar confectionery, dehydrated food and beverage including chips and chocolates. In different products, unless there is good seal integrity there is no need of using a barrier film. Barrier films are used mainly to extend the shelf life and for protection of food products from various external influences providing oxygen and moisture barriers. It holds the main use in the packaging of products.

By type, inorganic oxide coating films segment of the barrier films market is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the superior properties of EVOH that include improved flexibility and excellent barrier against oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. PVDC prevents oxidation, moisture loss, and aroma and odor transfer. These characteristics of EVOH and PVDC make them suitable materials for packaging applications, especially in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries, thereby contributing to the growth of the inorganic oxide coating films segment.

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to growing demand from agriculture and pharmaceutical industries and presence of major manufacturers in economies in this region. Moreover, rapidly increasing medical tourism industry in various countries in this region is resulting in high demand for barrier films for manufacturing pharmaceutical products, which is expected to support growth of the market in Asia Pacific to a significant extent.

Types Covered:

• Inorganic Oxide Coating Films

• Organic Coating Films

• Metallized Films

• Transparent Barrier Films

Materials Covered:

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polyamide (Nylon)

• Oxygen/Water Vapour Barriers

• Structural or Protective Layers

• Other Materials

Packaging Covered:

• Blister Base Films

• Wrapping Films and Forming Webs

• Bags

• Tray Lidding Films

• Pouches

Contaminant Types Covered:

• Corrosion

• Moisture

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Personal Care and Home Care

• Electronics

• Food and Beverage

• Consumer Goods Industry

• Medical Devices

• Chemicals

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

