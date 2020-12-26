Consumer Electronics Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Consumer Electronics Packaging Market include Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd., DS Smith Plc, WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Company, Plastic Ingenuity Inc., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Co., Dordan Manufacturing Company, International Paper Company, Stora Enso Oyj, Pregis Corporation, JJX Packaging LLC, Neenah Paper Inc., Universal Protective Packaging, Inc., and Dunapack Packaging Group.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing digitisation, increasing penetration of mobile phones and smart computing devices such as e-readers, smartphones, tablets and laptops, and commoditisation of consumer electronics products. However, shifting regulatory environment and falling average disposable income levels are likely to hamper the market.

By product type, corrugated boxes segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing preference for corrugated box packaging are the increase in trading activities across the globe, growing used in packaging materials due to its lightweight property, durability, and reusability and recyclability. In addition, they are also increasingly used in retail packaging sector due to various developments in the product packaging design innovations.

On the basis of geography, North America region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. Changing consumer buying patterns such as purchase of consumer electronic products in supermarkets is driving the growth of innovative packaging products across North America. This shifting buying trend has helped reduce operational overhead costs at the consumers’ side and is boosting the demand for the packaging of consumer electronics products. The North America region is also witnessing demand for single material, environmental friendly and easy-to-use consumer electronics packaging.

Materials Covered:

• Paper & Paperboard

• Plastic

Product Types Covered:

• Bags & Pouches

• Blister Packs & Clamshells

• Corrugated Boxes

• Paperboard Boxes

• Protective Packaging

• Thermoformed Trays

Applications Covered:

• Electronic Wearable

• Digital Media Adapters (DMRs)

• TVs, DTH & Set-Top Boxes

• Music Systems

• Mobile Phones

• Camcorders & Cameras

• Computers

• Printers, Scanners & Photocopy Machines

• Game Consoles & Toys

Channels Covered:

• Distribution Sales

• Direct Sales

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

