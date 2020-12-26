GMO Testing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global GMO Testing Market is expected to reach $4.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in GMO Testing Market include Bureau Veritas SA, TÜV SÜD AG, Eurofins Scientific SE , SGS S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Intertek Group Plc., IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group, NSF International, ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, AsureQuality, EMSL Analytical, Inc., Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include need to ensure sufficient nutrient consumption, growing prevalence of food frauds in the industry, technological evolution of farming practices, and diverse processed foods through gm crops. However, lack of implementation of regulations is restricting the market growth.

GMO crops are produced by altering the genetic material of the plant model with the help of biotechnology that is resistant to pest, viruses, bacteria, insect etc. With the help of the latest advanced technologies, GMO testing can be done that helps in determining an amount of GMO present in the sample. Methods used for testing the GMO are DNA analysis and protein analysis followed by applying controls that effectively eliminate false positives and negatives. GMO testing should be done routinely in order to prevent cross-contamination in which unintentionally GM crops enter non-GM food production. It ensures that the consumption of GMO is as safe as non-GMO and it also brings value to the farmers.

By trait, the stacked trait testing segment is projected to be the significant-growing in GM testing for crops and foods due to the increase in R&D innovations and multiplicity of different traits in one crop or food. Also, the expenses and the procedure associated with the testing stacked trait are higher. Stacked traits are a combination of more than one transgene in a single crop. Bio-fortified crops which are modified for the production of high nutritional content, HT with IR and disease-resistant traits are popular examples of stacked traits.

On the basis of geography, Europe region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to stringent regulatory affairs for GMO testing and consumers’ disapproval toward GM foods have been driving the market in European countries. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and other EU countries are major importers of soy, corn, canola, and other crops and processed foods.

Technologies Covered:

• Immunoassay

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Genetic Analysis

• Strip test (Lateral Flow Device or Dipstick)

• Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Test

Traits Covered:

• Insect Resistance

• Stacked

• Herbicide Tolerance

Crop & Processed Food Tested Covered:

• Crop

• Processed Food

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

