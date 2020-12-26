Cryogenic Insulation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Cryogenic Insulation Market is expected to reach $5.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic Insulation Market include Armacell International Holding GmbH, Rochling Group, Pittsburgh Corning Corporation, Lydall Inc., Johns Manville Inc., Imerys Minerals, Hertel, G+H Group, Dunmore Corporation, Cabot Corporation, BASF SE, Aspen Aerogels, Isover (Saint Gobain), and Amol Dicalite Limited.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising environmental awareness and increasing demand for LPG/LNG from various sectors such as power generation and automotive. However, volatile raw material prices are hampering the growth of the market.

Cryogenic insulation is a high-performance material used to reduce the energy leaks and to provide a high level of thermal isolation for applications operating below −75°C. Cryogenic insulation is a technique that guarantees reliable storage and effective transport of inflammable products such as LNG. Cryogenic insulation is provided for an efficient transportation and safe storage of these gases.

Based on the insulation material type, the plastic foams segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to their properties and widespread applications like lightweight, moisture and fire-resistant, has low thermal conductivity and density, and provides better structural performance.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the high demand from rapidly growing end-use industries such as energy & power, fast-developing economies in the region including China, India, and South Korea, and increasing investment in the energy sector, urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural development.

Insulation Material Types Covered:

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyamide

• BoPET (Biaxially-oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate)

• Wool

• Plastic Foams

• Other Insulation Material Types

Forms Covered:

• Bulk-Fill

• Foam

• Multi-Layer

Equipments Covered:

• Vaporizers

• Valves

• Tanks

• Pumps

• Pressure Container

• Other Equipments

Applications Covered:

• Terminals

• Storage Tanks

• Pipe Systems

• Fuel Tanks

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Shipping

• Refrigeration

• Oil and Gas

• Metallurgical

• Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

• Energy & Power

• Electronics

• Chemicals

• Other End Users

Insulation Types Covered:

• Fibrous

• Cellular

• Granular

• Flake

• Reflective

Types Covered:

• Double Side Coated

• Single Side Coated

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

