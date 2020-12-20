WATCH NFL Week 15 Football Free Games Live stream Reddit: Updates, TV Coverage and How to watch

How to watch every NFL game (12/19/20 and 12/20/20): Week 15 live streams, TV, odds. We’re already at Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Now is the time when playoff spots are on the line and teams either find a way to play for a trip to the Super Bowl or their seasons will end in two more weeks.

Here’s how to watch all the Saturday, Sunday and Monday games on Dec. 19, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

WATCH NFL GAMES LIVE: fuboTV (FREE 7-day trial), Sling TV, Hulu Live TV (free trial)

The Raiders and Chargers began the week Thursday night, but 15 more games remain, including a Saturday doubleheader. Among the best games to watch are Sunday when the Dolphins host the Patriots in the 1 p.m. window and the Chiefs travel to New Orleans to face the Saints at 4:25 p.m.

Here is the full Week 15 schedule, along with how you can watch each game and the odds. All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020

Buffalo Bills (10-3) at Denver Broncos (5-8), 4:30 p.m., NFL Network

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Sling TV.

Latest line: Bills -6.

Buffalo moved closer to winning the AFC East following a 26-15 win vs. the Steelers. Stefon Diggs had a monster game with 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos snapped a five-game losing streak when they defeated the Panthers, 32-27. Drew Lock threw a career-high four TD passes in the win.

Carolina Panthers (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (10-3), 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Sling TV.

Latest line: Packers -8.5.

The Panthers lost at home in Week 14 to the Broncos, 32-27. Carolina’s defense gave up 280 passing yards and four TDs to Drew Lock.

Green Bay clinched the NFC North title in Week 14 by beating the Lions, 31-24. Aaron Rodgers had three touchdown passes and the Packers won despite committing 12 penalties for 68 yards.

Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

Chicago Bears (6-7) at Minnesota Vikings (6-7), 1 p.m., FOX

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Vikings -3.

The Bears kept themselves in the running for a wild card spot following their 36-7 blowout win vs. the Texans. Mitchell Trubisky had three touchdown passes, and David Montgomery rushed for 113 yards and a TD.

Minnesota lost on the road to Tampa Bay, 26-14, despite holding onto the ball for almost 40 minutes. What hurt the Vikings was that they gave up almost two more yards per play than they gained on offense.

Detroit Lions (5-8) at Tennessee Titans (9-4), 1 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Titans -11.

Detroit lost at home to Green Bay, 31-24. The Lions rushed for just 51 yards and allowed the Packers to go 8-for-11 on third down.

Tennessee got back into the win column by routing Jacksonville on the road, 31-10. Derrick Henry rushed for 215 yards and two TDs, and Ryan Tannehill threw two TD passes.

Houston Texans (4-9) at Indianapolis Colts (9-4), 1 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Colts -7.5.

The Texans have now lost four of their last five games following their 36-7 blowout loss in Chicago. It was the second time all season the Texans had been held to single digits.

The Colts’ march to the playoffs continues as they took down the Raiders in Las Vegas, 44-27. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) at Baltimore Ravens (8-5), 1 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Ravens -13.

The Jaguars had no answers offensively or defensively for the Titans in a 31-10 loss at home. Jacksonville is now on a 12-game losing streak since its Week 1 win vs. the Colts.

Baltimore’s last game was possibly the best of the season as it outlasted Cleveland, 47-42. Justin Tucker hit a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left to vastly improve the Ravens’ playoff chances.

New England Patriots (6-7) at Miami Dolphins (8-5), 1 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Dolphins -1.5.

New England’s playoff hopes are dismal following a 24-3 blowout loss at the Rams. Cam Newton was benched after throwing for 119 yards and an interception.

Despite being plus-three in the turnover margin, the Dolphins couldn’t slow down the Chiefs, 33-27. Miami trailed by 20 heading into the fourth quarter before cutting the lead to a more respectable six points.

San Francisco 49ers (5-8) at Dallas Cowboys (4-9), 1 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Cowboys -3.

San Francisco never had enough answers for Washington in a 23-15 loss. The 49ers allowed two defensive touchdowns and loss despite outgaining Washington, 344-193.

Andy Dalton had two touchdown passes in his return to Cincinnati as the Cowboys beat the Bengals, 30-7. The Dallas defense also forced three turnovers from the Bengals’ offense.

Seattle Seahawks (9-4) at Washington Football Team (6-7), 1 p.m., FOX

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Seahawks -6.

Seattle rallied from a loss vs. the Giants by blowing out the Jets, 40-3. The Seahawks got four touchdown passes from Russell Wilson and ended the game by scoring the final 40 points.

Washington moved into first place in the NFC East after a 23-15 win vs. the 49ers. Chase Young was dominant on defense with six tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, which went for his first NFL touchdown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-9), 1 p.m., FOX

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Buccaneers -6.

The Buccaneers earned their eighth win of the season with a 26-14 win vs. the Vikings. Tom Brady had two touchdown passes and Tampa Bay won despite only having the ball for 20:57.

Atlanta lost to the Chargers, 20-17, on a field goal as time expired. The Falcons were shut out in the second half.

New York Jets (0-13) at Los Angeles Rams (9-4), 4:05 p.m., FOX

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Rams -17.

The Jets were dominated on the road by the Seahawks, 40-3. They gave up four touchdown passes to Russell Wilson and their offense gained just 185 yards.

The Rams are coming off a 24-3 win at home vs. the Patriots on a Thursday night. Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards and the Rams’ defense held New England to just 113 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) at Arizona Cardinals (7-6), 4:05 p.m., FOX

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Cardinals -6.5.

The Eagles won in Jalen Hurts’ first NFL start, 24-21, vs. the Saints. Hurts threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 106 yards.

Arizona stopped a three-game losing streak by beating the Giants in New York, 26-7. Haason Reddick led the Cardinals on defense with five sacks of Daniel Jones.

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) at New Orleans Saints (10-3), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Chiefs -3.

Despite throwing three interceptions, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Dolphins, 33-27, to win their fifth straight AFC West title. Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 136 yards and a TD in the win.

The Saints’ nine-game winning streak came to an end with a 24-21 defeat to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Taysom Hill threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort.

Cleveland Browns (9-4) at New York Giants (5-8), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and NBCSports.com (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Browns -6.

Cleveland is coming off a heartbreaking 47-42 loss on Monday night to the Ravens. Baker Mayfield had a tremendous performance in the loss, throwing for 343 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing TD.

The Giants will try to bounce back from their 26-7 loss to the Cardinals. Former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays for the Giants after offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Sling TV.

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Steelers -13.

Pittsburgh is on a two-game losing streak following a 26-15 loss in Buffalo. Ben Roethlisberger threw two interceptions and the Steelers had just 47 rushing yards.

The Bengals continued to struggle without Joe Burrow as they were blown out at home by the Cowboys, 30-7. In the three games they’ve played without Burrow, the Bengals have scored just 31 points.NFL Week 15 Schedule 2020: Kickoff times, how to watch, TV channel, dates, live streams for today

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 15 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of today’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 15 power rankings.

Tune into NBC tonight to watch Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Browns (9-4) are on the path to making the playoffs for the first time since 2002, while the NY Giants sit second in the NFC East, just one game behind the Washington Football team. Find out which teams can clinch a playoff spot this week here.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.