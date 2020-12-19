Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith 2020 Live Stream Online

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Mundo Smith Full Fight Live Stream Free Online PPV Channels. Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith Live Stream Free. Two of boxing’s brightest fighters as of late will enter the ring in hopes of wearing the Middleweight belt at the end of the match. And while this is Canelo’s first fight of 2020, now that he’s a free-agent we’re expecting him to come out ready to roll and show the world what he’s all about. This fight has several implications and we have all the details on how you can watch it live on TV, or from anywhere in the world.

Boxing fans excited to watch this fight need to remember a few things before the bell rings. For one, Alvarez is much shorter than Smith, so this fight could be an interesting one. Standing tall at 6-foot-3, Callum Smith has a significant size advantage over the smaller 5-foot-8 Canelo Alvarez. That said, Canelo is no stranger to punching up in height or weight. Canelo put on a show last November when to took down the taller Sergey Kovalev quickly in the WBO light heavyweight championship.

Both fighters come in at 30-years of age, but that’s just one aspect of the tale of the tape. Canelo is also fighting up a few lbs, at 168, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for that aspect as well.

Elsewhere on the card, we have Diego Pacheco vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr., Alexis Espino vs Ashton Sykes, Austin Williams vs Miguel Angel Hernandez, and more. Either way, this 12-round “super” fight will be one worth watching, whether that’s the undercard or anything else during this 4-hour boxing main event. So, here’s how to watch it.

Canelo vs Smith: When and where?

This 12-round super-middleweight bout will take place on Saturday, December 19, and is being held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and streaming on DAZN. The undercard will touch gloves at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and the main card will begin two hours later at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. Those in the UK can watch it at 1am on Sunday morning.

How to Watch Canelo vs Smith online from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the highly anticipated boxing match live.

Situations like that are where one of the best VPNs will come in handy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game, show, or fight you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch some boxing in 2020.

See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Canelo vs Smith in the U.S.

Those in the United States interested in this matchup will need to sign up for or have, access to the streaming service DAZN. Then, you can log in to the app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.

DAZN is a relatively new streaming service that focuses on sports, more specifically things like Boxing, UFC, and more. If you’re a big boxing fan DAZN is a great option to have due to constantly having exclusives or showing matches. It’s $19.99 per month or $99 annually.

How to watch Canelo vs Smith live in Canada

This fight is exclusively on DAZN in the US, Canada, and globally, with the exception of Mexico, where Alvarez fans can watch it on TV Azteca. The streaming service DAZN is priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to tons of sports, fights, NFL Game Pass, Redzone, and several other sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.

DAZN offers a free 30-day trial in Canada, too, which is nice.

How to watch Canelo vs Smith live in Mexico

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Canelo Alvarez has lots of fans who will want to see him take on Smith. Unlike the rest of the world, the Smith vs Canelo fight will air on TV Azteca in Mexico. It looks like that’s your only option to see the fight unless you use a VPN and get a DAZN subscription.

How to stream Canelo vs Smith live in the UK

DAZN recently expanded globally on December 1st, so luckily, those in the UK can easily enjoy this fight simply by signing up for a subscription. This isn’t a typical TV channel, but an over-the-top streaming service that offers several live events. Pricing options for DAZN vary by region, but in the U.K., the initial price for a monthly subscription costs £1.99. In Ireland, it’s €1.99. That’s a small price to pay to enjoy some quality action this weekend.

How to stream Canelo vs Smith live in Australia

You can’t watch this with Kayo Sports or on any channels from Foxtel. Instead, it’s only available to stream. Luckily for boxing fans in Australia, the streaming service DAZN literally just launched in your region this month. The only way to watch this fight without using a VPN is to subscribe to the new DAZN service, which is only $2.99 AUD a month. You can learn more about DAZN here, then once you sign up be ready to access the Canelo vs Smith fight on an array of different streaming devices, phones, tablets, PCs, and more. So, get ready and enjoy what should be one of the best fights of 2020.

After more than one year on the sidelines, newly-minted free agent, Canelo Alvarez returns to action tonight (Sat., Dec. 19, 2020) to face Super Middleweight champion, Callum Smith, inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

MMAmania will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main event below. The DAZN-streamed broadcast (watch it here) kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, with Alvarez and Smith likely to make the walk closer to 11 p.m. ET.

Alvarez — still considered among the sport’s top stars — hasn’t seen action since knocking out Sergey Kovalev for the WBO Light Heavyweight belt in Nov. 2019. A planned May bout with Billy Joe Saunders fell through because of COVID-19 and he proved unable to land an opponent for September. As a result of this (and other issues), he parted ways with long-time promoter, Golden Boy, and now fights as an independent for the first time in a decade.

Smith affirmed his status as the sport’s top Super Middleweight with an impressive run in the World Boxing Super Series, where he ultimately knocked out George Groves to claim the WBA “Super” title. He subsequently knocked out veteran Hassan N’Dam, then narrowly squeaked past powerful countryman John Ryder five months later.

The card was originally supposed to feature a co-main event between all-action Flyweight champ Julio Cesar Martinez and contender Francisco Rodriguez Jr., but that fell through when the former came down with gastroenteritis. It still features several top prospects, including Heavyweight Frank Sanchez, Houston Middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams, and 20-year-old Super Middleweight, Alexis Espino.