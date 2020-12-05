E-commerce Plastic Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market is expected to reach $28.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market include Amcor PLC, Berry Global Inc, CCL Industries Inc, Clondalkin Flexible Packaging, Huhtamaki Oyj, Pregis LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing internet penetration and considerable investments in the consumer electronics. However, rising awareness about plastic waste and pressure from the government agencies are hampering the market growth.

When it comes to efficient packaging, plastics often enable manufacturers to ship more products with less packaging material. This process of light-weighting can play an essential role in boosting the environmental and economic efficiency of consumer product packaging. Also, blister packaging is ideal for small consumer electronic goods. This type of plastic packaging highlights electronic accessories and provides a degree of tamper resistance, while still being convenient and easy to open. These characteristics are helping drive the market growth.

Based on the end user, the consumer electronics and media segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics worldwide, which in turn raising the demand for protective plastic packaging. Among the specialized plastic packaging systems for consumer electronics and media, shrink packaging, or commonly known as shrink wrapping, and stretch wrapping are very common and widely used.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising consumer preference for online shopping, the proliferation of alternative payment solutions, online shopping events, such as single day offering lucrative discounts, and improved logistics infrastructure. This rapid growth of the industry is primarily triggered by the increasing internet and smart phone penetration. The e-commerce market in Japan is also witnessing the significant usage of plastic packaging in the industry. According to the Ministry of Environment Japan, 745 kiloton of plastic packaging is used per year.

Products Covered:

• Pouches and Bags

• Protective Packaging

• Shrink Films

End Users Covered:

• Consumer Electronics and Media

• Fashion and Apparel

• Food and Beverage

• Home Care and Furnishing

• Personal Care Products

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

