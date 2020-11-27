Tissue Paper – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Tissue Paper Market is expected to reach $78.38 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Tissue Paper Market include Kimberly-Clark, The Procter & Gamble Company, Cascades Tissue Group, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, First Quality Tissue LLC, Von Drehle Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, WEPA Group, Asian Pulp & Paper, Sofidel Group, CMPC Tissue SA, Essity AB, Kruger Inc, and Hengan Group.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the expansion of the tourism and hospitality sectors, the outbreak of Covid-19, and rapid urbanization. However, the availability of alternative options is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Tissue paper refers to a light crepe paper or lightweight paper which can be made from both recycled and virgin paper pulp. The main features of tissue paper include comfort, appearance, thickness, absorbency, and strength.

By product, the toilet paper segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and acceptance of recycled toilet paper.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the high standard of living, high disposable income, and hygiene-related awareness among people.

Material Sources Covered:

• Recycled Pulp

• Virgin Pulp

Raw Materials Covered:

• High Yield Pulp (HYP)

• Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

• Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

Categories Covered:

• Recovered Fiber

• Wood Containing

• Wood Free

Tissue Grades Covered:

• Up to 20 GSM

• 21 GSM to 40 GSM

• Above 40 GSM

Plys Covered:

• 1-Ply

• 2-Ply

• 3-Ply and Above

Products Covered:

• Facial Tissue

• Paper Napkin

• Specialty and Wrapping Tissue

• Pocket Tissue

• Toilet Paper

• Paper Towel

• Kitchen and Hand Towel

• Medical Tissues

• Folded Tissue

• Wipes

• Bathroom Tissue

• Handkerchief Paper

• Hygiene Tissues

Packaging Types Covered:

• Rolls

• Sheets

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Non-Store Retail

• Store-Based Retail

Applications Covered:

• Household

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

