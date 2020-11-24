Increasing Demand For Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market: Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, & Trends by 2025

The “Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market with detailed market segmentation by product, light source, end user, and geography. The global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market.

Increasing complications in project handling is expected to generate high demand in PPM solutions globally. The demand is further projected to be driven by factors like the increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) or workforce mobility. BYOD enables employees of a company to bring their own devices to the premises; this not only helps them to save money but also creates employee satisfaction. Thus, numerous organizations have already implemented this module in their business for better project management. The major factors beholding the market growth include, prevailing apprehensions related to installation and usage, and security concerns regarding the software as a service (SaaS)-based PPM solution.

Some of the important players in Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market are CA Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, Planisware, Changepoint Corporation, Innotas, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Celoxis Technologies, Planview, Workfront, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market along with detailed segmentation of market by type, deployment type and industry verticals and five major geographical regions. Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to increasing growth of data and needs for improved actionable insights for gaining edge over competitors and improving customer loyalty.

The PPM market covers five major regional segments, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America has been accounted for the largest number of share in global PPM market. The MEA is foreseen to experience a prompt growth rate due to high adoption of SaaS-based PPM solution. APAC region is experiencing a notable growth in adopting and demonstrating PPM solutions.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

