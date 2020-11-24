GaN Power Devices Market Overview, Top Companies, Region, Application and Global Forecast by 2026| Fujitsu, Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips

The global GaN Power Devices market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global GaN Power Devices market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global GaN Power Devices market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global GaN Power Devices market, such as Fujitsu, Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips, Texas Instruments, EPIGAN, NTT Advanced Technology, RF Micro Devices, Cree Incorporated, Aixtron, International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE), Mitsubishi Chemical, AZZURO Semiconductors They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global GaN Power Devices market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global GaN Power Devices market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global GaN Power Devices market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global GaN Power Devices industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global GaN Power Devices market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global GaN Power Devices market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global GaN Power Devices market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global GaN Power Devices market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global GaN Power Devices Market by Product: , 600V, Other

Global GaN Power Devices Market by Application: , Server and Other IT Equipments, High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies, Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global GaN Power Devices market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global GaN Power Devices Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GaN Power Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the GaN Power Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GaN Power Devices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GaN Power Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GaN Power Devices market?

Table Of Contents:

1 GaN Power Devices Market Overview

1.1 GaN Power Devices Product Overview

1.2 GaN Power Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 600V

1.2.2 Other

1.3 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global GaN Power Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GaN Power Devices Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by GaN Power Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GaN Power Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GaN Power Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN Power Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GaN Power Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GaN Power Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GaN Power Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GaN Power Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global GaN Power Devices by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global GaN Power Devices by Application

4.1 GaN Power Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 Server and Other IT Equipments

4.1.2 High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies

4.1.3 Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

4.2 Global GaN Power Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global GaN Power Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global GaN Power Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions GaN Power Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America GaN Power Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe GaN Power Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America GaN Power Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices by Application 5 North America GaN Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe GaN Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America GaN Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN Power Devices Business

10.1 Fujitsu

10.1.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Fujitsu GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Fujitsu GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

10.2 Toshiba

10.2.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.2.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Toshiba GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Fujitsu GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

10.3 Koninklijke Philips

10.3.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

10.3.2 Koninklijke Philips Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Koninklijke Philips GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Koninklijke Philips GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Developments

10.4 Texas Instruments

10.4.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.4.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Texas Instruments GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Texas Instruments GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

10.5 EPIGAN

10.5.1 EPIGAN Corporation Information

10.5.2 EPIGAN Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 EPIGAN GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 EPIGAN GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 EPIGAN Recent Developments

10.6 NTT Advanced Technology

10.6.1 NTT Advanced Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 NTT Advanced Technology Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 NTT Advanced Technology GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 NTT Advanced Technology GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 NTT Advanced Technology Recent Developments

10.7 RF Micro Devices

10.7.1 RF Micro Devices Corporation Information

10.7.2 RF Micro Devices Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 RF Micro Devices GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 RF Micro Devices GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 RF Micro Devices Recent Developments

10.8 Cree Incorporated

10.8.1 Cree Incorporated Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cree Incorporated Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Cree Incorporated GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cree Incorporated GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Cree Incorporated Recent Developments

10.9 Aixtron

10.9.1 Aixtron Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aixtron Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Aixtron GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Aixtron GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 Aixtron Recent Developments

10.10 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GaN Power Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE) GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE) Recent Developments

10.11 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Chemical GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

10.12 AZZURO Semiconductors

10.12.1 AZZURO Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.12.2 AZZURO Semiconductors Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 AZZURO Semiconductors GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 AZZURO Semiconductors GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.12.5 AZZURO Semiconductors Recent Developments 11 GaN Power Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GaN Power Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GaN Power Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 GaN Power Devices Industry Trends

11.4.2 GaN Power Devices Market Drivers

11.4.3 GaN Power Devices Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

